ITWeb TV live from Security Summit

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 02 Jun 2025

Nothing else is like attending the Security Summit, but if you can’t make it, you can always check out our live video interviews with many of the speakers.

Streaming live from the sidelines of the conference, ITWeb’s editorial team will be bringing you insights, opinions and trends directly from around 30 of the keynote speakers and presenters.

Over the next two days, we’ll be covering a whole host of different cyber topics, and talking to a full range of experts from CISOs to security researchers and analysts, from legal experts to investigative journalists.

The live shows will be streamed on ITWeb’s homepage and YouTube channel.

If you’ve missed out on Security Summit, don’t miss out on these interviews.

Check out the interview schedule below

Tuesday, 3 June
8.30The Morning show, featuring ITWeb presenters
9.05Charl van der Walt, Head of security research, Orange Cyberdefense
9.35Itumeleng Makgati, Divisional executive: group technology, Nedbank
10.05Tope Olufon, Senior analyst, Forrester
10.30Swag Station, featuring ITWeb presenters
11.05Samantha Hanreck, Associate consultant for AI business strategy, Cyber Security Institute
11.35Gilbert Nyandeje, Founder and CEO, Africa Cyber Defense Forum
12.05Kudakwashe Charandura, Director & head of cyber advisory - cybersecurity, SNG Grant Thornton
12.35Tshego Gaetsewe, Senior specialist: security GRC risks controls and assurance, Sage
13.05Dr Bianca Lins, Legal officer & lead, space department, Office for Communications, Liechtenstein
13.35Nithen Naidoo, Founder, Snode
14.05Zamani Ngidi, business unit manager, M&A and cyber solutions, Aon South Africa
14.35Noelle van der Waag-Cowling, Strategy and Innovation officer, Cyber Security Institute
15.05Andy Chadwick, Director for Africa, Shadowserver Foundation
15.35Lisa Flynn, Founder, Catalysts & Canaries Research Institute & Training Academy
16.05Bernard Chadenga, Founder and CEO, The Cimplicity Institute
16.35Nicole Cader, Cyber security learning lead, Absa
17.05Rejoice van der Walt, CEO and co-founder, AI Nexus Research, Training and Consultancy
Wednesday, 4 June
8.05Dirk Kotze, Information security officer (personal segment), FNB
8.30The Morning show, featuring ITWeb presenters
10.35Bevan Lane, CEO and co-founder, Infosec Advisory Group
11.05Kerissa Varma, President, Women in Cybersecurity Southern Africa
11.35Adv Jacqueline Fick, CEO, Viz Strat Solutions
12.05Jason Jordaan, Principal forensic scientist, DFIR Labs
12.35Marina Bidoli, Partner, Brunswick Group
13.05Sebastian Erasmums, Defence engineer lead, Snode
13.35Ayanda Peta, CISO, African Rainbow Minerals
14.05Jamie Bartlett, international tech author
14.35Craig Rosewarne, MD, Wolfpack Information Risk
15.05Dr Maiendra Moodley, Senior analyst, Wikistrat
15.35Craig Lindsay, Head of IT & IT Consulting, Bidvest Advisory Services
16.05Adele Jones, Lead architect: information security and blockchain, Nedbank

These interview timeslots are subject to change.

