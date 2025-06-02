ITWeb TV live from Security Summit

Nothing else is like attending the Security Summit, but if you can’t make it, you can always check out our live video interviews with many of the speakers.
Streaming live from the sidelines of the conference, ITWeb’s editorial team will be bringing you insights, opinions and trends directly from around 30 of the keynote speakers and presenters.
Over the next two days, we’ll be covering a whole host of different cyber topics, and talking to a full range of experts from CISOs to security researchers and analysts, from legal experts to investigative journalists.
The live shows will be streamed on ITWeb’s homepage and YouTube channel.
If you’ve missed out on Security Summit, don’t miss out on these interviews.
Check out the interview schedule below
|Tuesday, 3 June
|8.30
|The Morning show, featuring ITWeb presenters
|9.05
|Charl van der Walt, Head of security research, Orange Cyberdefense
|9.35
|Itumeleng Makgati, Divisional executive: group technology, Nedbank
|10.05
|Tope Olufon, Senior analyst, Forrester
|10.30
|Swag Station, featuring ITWeb presenters
|11.05
|Samantha Hanreck, Associate consultant for AI business strategy, Cyber Security Institute
|11.35
|Gilbert Nyandeje, Founder and CEO, Africa Cyber Defense Forum
|12.05
|Kudakwashe Charandura, Director & head of cyber advisory - cybersecurity, SNG Grant Thornton
|12.35
|Tshego Gaetsewe, Senior specialist: security GRC risks controls and assurance, Sage
|13.05
|Dr Bianca Lins, Legal officer & lead, space department, Office for Communications, Liechtenstein
|13.35
|Nithen Naidoo, Founder, Snode
|14.05
|Zamani Ngidi, business unit manager, M&A and cyber solutions, Aon South Africa
|14.35
|Noelle van der Waag-Cowling, Strategy and Innovation officer, Cyber Security Institute
|15.05
|Andy Chadwick, Director for Africa, Shadowserver Foundation
|15.35
|Lisa Flynn, Founder, Catalysts & Canaries Research Institute & Training Academy
|16.05
|Bernard Chadenga, Founder and CEO, The Cimplicity Institute
|16.35
|Nicole Cader, Cyber security learning lead, Absa
|17.05
|Rejoice van der Walt, CEO and co-founder, AI Nexus Research, Training and Consultancy
|Wednesday, 4 June
|8.05
|Dirk Kotze, Information security officer (personal segment), FNB
|8.30
|The Morning show, featuring ITWeb presenters
|10.35
|Bevan Lane, CEO and co-founder, Infosec Advisory Group
|11.05
|Kerissa Varma, President, Women in Cybersecurity Southern Africa
|11.35
|Adv Jacqueline Fick, CEO, Viz Strat Solutions
|12.05
|Jason Jordaan, Principal forensic scientist, DFIR Labs
|12.35
|Marina Bidoli, Partner, Brunswick Group
|13.05
|Sebastian Erasmums, Defence engineer lead, Snode
|13.35
|Ayanda Peta, CISO, African Rainbow Minerals
|14.05
|Jamie Bartlett, international tech author
|14.35
|Craig Rosewarne, MD, Wolfpack Information Risk
|15.05
|Dr Maiendra Moodley, Senior analyst, Wikistrat
|15.35
|Craig Lindsay, Head of IT & IT Consulting, Bidvest Advisory Services
|16.05
|Adele Jones, Lead architect: information security and blockchain, Nedbank
These interview timeslots are subject to change.
