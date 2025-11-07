ITWeb TV: Nokia sees broader connected future for SA

Global telecommunications company Nokia is intensifying its efforts to expand connectivity, drive local innovation and develop ICT skills in South Africa.

As part of its broader strategy to power Africa’s digital transformation through next-generation networks, Nokia has been accelerating its focus on bridging the digital divide through infrastructure development and enhancing digital skills and education.

It is also promoting social development and inclusion, through partnerships with local operators, governments and non-government organisations, such as UNICEF and UN Women.

Operating in over 130 countries, Nokia builds connectivity infrastructure and is a key player in global 5G deployments.

Speaking to ITWeb TV, Tony Pellegrino, MD of Nokia South Africa and Nokia’s head of network infrastructure for Southern and Eastern Africa, outlined how Nokia is working on end-to-end network solutions in SA.

This encompasses radio, 5G, fixed wireless, artificial intelligence, fibre and IP routing infrastructure to support underserved areas with connectivity, scale broadband access and enable new digital services for enterprises.

“There are about 800 million people in Africa that cannot afford connectivity and are offline. So, I believe the problem of connectivity is twofold – affordability of connectivity and the smartphone price.

“It’s also about how do we expand coverage and ensure everybody has connectivity?I believe 4G and 5G still have a long way to go, to get more into the rural areas of South Africa, which is very important and that's why we work with our partners to see how we can bring more coverage into rural areas.

“We also believe that in the high-density areas close to the city where people commute back home, there should be a fibre offering, or a fixed WiFi offering.”

To bridge the connectivity gap in underserved areas, Nokia is working with several local internet service providers, including Fibertime and Net Nine Nine, to extend affordable fibre-to-the-home offerings into high-density and low-income areas, such as townships.

Toni Pellegrino, MD of Nokia South Africa and Nokia’s head of network infrastructure for Southern and Eastern Africa. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

The company is also exploring fixed wireless access on 5G as a solution for communities where fibre rollout is not feasible, as well as non-terrestrial networks for extremely rural regions.

He added that Nokia’s South African strategy rests on three core pillars:

Mobile networks: Supporting operators in deploying and expanding 4G and 5G coverage, especially in rural areas.

Network infrastructure: Building the backbone that connects data centres and homes via fibre and IP networks.

Cloud and network services: Focusing on security and software that enhances network resilience and automation.

“These pillars are vital to ensuring every South African, regardless of geography or income level, can access reliable, affordable and high-quality internet.”

Building local ICT talent

Nokia is also investing in skills development to make sure the company and its partners are equipped to work in the country’s fast-evolving digital infrastructure space.

It is involved in several programmes, including graduate internships and partnerships with universities.

“Each year, Nokia brings in 10 to 15 young graduates to work on live projects, often leading to full-time roles. We also have a partnership with Forge Academy, where we train up to 80 students annually in digital and networking technologies, producing certified, employable ICT professionals.

“We want to leave value and skills in the hands of local players. It’s about creating opportunities that are sustainable and empowering for South Africans.”

There are plans to offer practical training opportunities to final-year university students to help bridge the workplace readiness gap, added Pellegrino.

To strengthen its local presence and co-develop solutions with customers, Nokia in August launched a 260-square-metre innovation centre in Johannesburg. The facility enables joint testing, training and research projects with partners and telecoms operators.

It forms part of Nokia’s broader strategy to enhance network resilience, automation and inclusivity across Africa, aligning with its ongoing investments in 5G, fibre and AI-driven connectivity solutions, he explained.

“This innovation centre is a space where we tackle local problems together with partners. We can test new technologies, provide hands-on training, and explore AI-driven solutions that make networks easier to manage − even in local languages like isiZulu and isiXhosa.”

Beyond technology testing, the facility will support skills development initiatives by hosting training sessions and student programmes in partnership with local universities, Pellegrino noted.