From rogue AI agents, Standard Bank SA CIO Khomotso Molabe unpacks the evolving banking landscape, competing with neobanks, running legacy systems, heightened cyber risks, how technology enables the bank to partner and deliver customer needs, and resilience required to run an “IT shop” in a bank.

South Africa’s banking landscape is evolving, raising questions about how incumbents position themselves to compete amid the rise of digital banks , also known as neobanks.

For Standard Bank South Africa, this presents a “good challenge”, says Khomotso Molabe, CIO for personal and private banking and deputy CIO of Standard Bank Group.

Molabe joined ITWeb TV for wide-ranging interview, unpacking the evolving banking landscape, challenges of running legacy systems, heightened cyber risks faced by financials services firms, how technology enables the bank to partner and deliver customer needs, as well as the resilience required to run an “IT shop” as he describes it.

One hundred and sixty four-year-old Standard Bank is Africa’s largest financial services provider by assets, operating in 21 across the continent.

Molabe is the in-country CIO for the bank’s personal and private banking division and was last year recognised among the CIOs in South Africa driving innovation within his organisation.

He says the South African competitive landscape has never been this busy and exciting as it’s been for the last three-to-five years, noting the “many” banking licences that have changed hands.

“There’s been new entrants to the market, and there are even ones that are coming to the market. I will say that this is exciting news for customers because there’s a choice element, and it's also quite a good challenge for us. As incumbents, this will push us to also significantly improve our experience and our offering to customers.

“You must always respect all your competitors, the existing ones and the new ones. This is how we are going in, but we can also guarantee them that we will continue working with our customers to innovate. We will continue making sure that whatever they bring to the market, that looks like it’s going to be more exciting for our customers, we’ll also work something even more exciting.

“At the end of the day, we continue to believe that as long as we deeply understand problems that customers are trying to solve in living their lives and solve them in an innovative way that is exciting, we will continue to compete with all the existing and the new entrants.”

“I'm personally very excited to see competitors. The level of competition in markets like Kenya and Nigeria is three, four times bigger than in South Africa. So, we are used to operating in geographies where we are not the incumbent, but we are the disruptor.”

Standard Bank’s desire and big vision is to enable customers to do as much as possible immediately, he tells ITWeb TV.

“For example, if you want to pay for your child’s school fees, you probably want to achieve the transaction immediately and want us to inform you the payment has been successful. This is the nirvana we’re always chasing, allowing the customer to do every service immediately.

“In the past, if you were looking for a loan, for example, you’d be required to go into a bank. They’d give you the turnaround time or tell you to come back in three days. Customers don’t want that. They want to receive the money immediately, same day in your account.

“We don't achieve it all the time but that is the consistent standard that we are working towards – meet the customer expectation for immediacy as much as possible.”

Khomotso Molabe, CIO for personal and private banking at Standard Bank SA. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

Big migration

In 2024, Standard Bank Group CIOJörg Fischer told ITWeb the bank runs the “biggest IT shop” in Africa, based on the R25 billion it invests in technology annually.

In the interview, Molabe explains being a 164-year-old bank means carrying a lot of legacy systems that have become difficult to run.

These systems made the bank successful in the past, he says, but given technology’s evolution has meant embarking on quite a “large transformation programme”.

“We started transforming our organisation, which was the first heavy lifting on putting in an SAP technology. Even in Africa regions, we have replaced our core bank with a modern core banking system. At this stage, we’re busy replacing our card system with a modern one. Across all dimensions of legacy, we have invested heavily in putting in more modern technology, running on a more modern cloud stack, which is exactly what we need to be able to respond very quickly to our client needs.”

Part of this digital transformation has been partnering with the several cloud hyper-scalers, with majority of Standard Bank’s workloads migrated to the cloud, he notes.

“In South Africa, we’ve got 80% of workloads that have already migrated. In Africa regions, we’ve started our journey. The complexity outside South Africa is that we are working with compliance teams there and legislators, many of which have got a different stance with South Africa around public cloud adoption.

“Some countries have got preferences for private cloud instances, and the data must stay in the country. But there isn’t that same level of investment like South Africa where you’ve got AWS, Microsoft and Huawei already invested. So, we must work with partners.In South Africa, largely, that journey has been going very, very well.”

While the bank has witnessed gains through its digital transformation efforts, it hasn’t all been plain sailing.

Earlier this year, it disclosed that it had suffered a data breach, which exposed select client records, including “account numbers, limited account information, business names, and ID or registration numbers.”

The CIO explains that the global cyber landscape, data protection, iterations in technology and fast-changing needs of customers heighten risk significantly.

While financial services companies have “over-invested” in protecting customers and protecting the bank, threat actors think the biggest value they’ll get is to compromise a bank, he notes.

“We get hundreds of millions of attempts on cyber daily – it’s scary numbers. We deploy and a lot of technology that runs into billions of rands to be able to do this. On the other hand, many customers are sharing their data on a lot more websites. As banks, we also carry that additional responsibility to protect our customers where they have given information elsewhere and there's an attempt to use it.

“We invest quite heavily and it’s one area where we will continue to invest to make sure that we can protect our customers.”

Partnering for good

The big-four bank is among the banks that extended their partnership with the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) for smart ID application and renewal services at more branches earlier this year.

Standard Bank has been a participant in the partnership model since its inception in 2016.

The in-branch service allows clients to apply for, or renew smart ID cards, complete payment, and collect their IDs at the same branch, reducing queues and travel time.

The current rollout forms part of the department’s digital partnership model, which connects bank branch infrastructure directly to the DHA’s back-end systems, enabling faster, more reliable processing without duplicating state resources in branches.

Molabe points out that he was involved in the partnership’s genesis. “We were thinking about improving the customer journey. At the same time, home affairs was also looking to issue smart IDs.

“It was quite easy for us to one: participate in making the customer journey easy; and two: be part of a bigger vision of working and collaborating with our government to be able to help citizens to get their smart IDs from the banks.”

He also reveals that the partnership will be extended to passports early next year.