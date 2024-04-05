ITWebAI2024: A showcase of real-world AI solutions, here and now

The ITWeb AI Summit 2024 will take place on 25 April at The Forum in Bryanston.

The ITWeb AI Summit 2024, to be held on 25 April, aims to demystify the hype surrounding artificial intelligence and explore practical, real-world AI solutions tailored to meet the needs of businesses in South Africa.

This is a case study-driven event that will bring together early adopters and innovators, industry analysts and leading AI vendors, going beyond theoretical discussions to chart a roadmap for SA’s business and IT decision-makers.

This case study-driven event will bring together early adopters, innovators, industry analysts, and leading AI vendors. It goes beyond theoretical discussions to chart a roadmap for South Africa's business and IT decision-makers."



“We’ll spotlight where AI can truly make a difference and precisely how you can embark on this journey, from acquiring the essential skills and expertise to implementing solutions and managing this transformative shift within your organisation,” says Lisa Lawlor, director of ITWeb Events..

Arthur Goldstuck, founder and CEO of World Wide Worx, author, researcher and speaker will set the stage with the opening keynote, “Embracing tomorrow's innovations today”. This keynote delves into how cutting-edge advancements in AI are reshaping industries, challenging traditional paradigms, and offering glimpses into a future where innovation knows no bounds.

Atenkosi Ngubevana, group executive, Vodacom will examine organisational readiness for AI adoption and share actionable strategies and best practices to ensure successful AI integration.

AWS keynote presentation Chris Erasmus, country general manager: South Africa, AWS

Panel discussions and fire-side chats

There are several panel discussions on the agenda, exploring key topics: from startups leveraging AI to disrupt industries to C-level decision maker insights into strategic and operational, aspects of preparing for AI integration.

Panel discussion: innovating with AI: startup success stories

Moderator Johan Steyn, AI advocate and thought leader, talks with Thulani Nyandeni, CEO, XY Analytics, Joel Mnisi, CEO, SWERFVALK, and Sheraan Amod, CEO,RecoMed*

Fireside chat: Perspectives from the C-Suite

Johan Steyn, with Ernest North, CEO, Naked InsuranceTop of Form and Rashika Ramlal, public sector country leader, AWS.

Panel discussion: Navigating AI policy and regulations: balancing innovation and accountability

Moderator Johan Steyn in discussion with Nathan-Ross Adams, Associate: AI, data and technology, Michalsons; Denisha Jairam-Owthar, CIO, Council for Medical Schemes; and a senior representative,Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

Tracks: Innovation and strategy

The afternoon sessions are split into two tracks:

AI-driven innovation and business transformation

Strategies for Successful AI Adoption and Implementation

Speakers include Vukosi Sambo, executive- head of data insights, AI & workforce management, Medscheme, Mabu Manaileng, principal AI engineer, Standard Bank Group and Ekow Duker, co-founder, Zindi,

The ITWeb Ai Summit 2024 is sponsored by AWS and Google Cloud and endorsed by the Institute of IT professionals (IITPSA).

For more information and to register go to:

https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-ai-summit-2024/