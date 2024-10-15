ITWebCloudSummit2024 – ‘Converged cloud, data centre technologies the centre of all businesses’ says NTT DATA

Chris Wiggett, director AI, NTT DATA MEA.

The convergence of cloud, data centre and AI technologies represents architecture that sits at the core of business operation today.

This is according to Chris Wiggett, director AI at NTT DATA Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, who is scheduled to deliver a keynote presentation at this year’s ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit on 31 October 2024 at The Forum, in Bryanston.

Wiggett’s presentation will focus on preparing for GenAI disruption – and why this is a strategic imperative for CIOs.

This discussion will also cover several topics that are at the forefront of GenAI strategy development today – including the development of a clear roadmap for integrating GenAI into existing IT infrastructure and applications, governance frameworks and policies covering responsible use of GenAI, and best practices for leveraging AI-driven insights to drive innovation and business transformation.

Speaking to ITWeb ahead of the event, Wiggett added: “These technologies are crucially important… as we grow into the future, new technologies need that platform. If we look at the future of the cloud and data centre, I must admit I am a little bit biased. I come from the AI space, so I believe AI is important in everything that you do, whether it be operational or from a technology perspective.

“I think a big part of the conversation is going to be around AI as an enabler, but also as a differentiator. The convergence of cloud and data centre is the platform on which everything is built and where these new technologies will launch from.”

NTT DATA looks forward to hosting its clients and customers at the event.