ITWebCloudSummit2024: How to budget for cloud and ensure ROI

A case study on the City of Joburg's cloud strategy will be shared at ITWeb's Cloud and Data Centre Summit.

Aubrey Mochela, group executive director of ICT and information management at the City of Johannesburg, will share a case study on cloud ROI at the ITWeb Cloud and Data Centre Summit 2024 on 31 October at the Forum in Bryanston.

Mochela will discuss ways to manage an organisation’s cloud bill and realise return on investment and outline strategies that can be employed to monitor and control cloud expenditures, ensure cost efficiency, and measure ROI throughout the cloud journey.

He will showcase how the city balanced innovation with financial discipline by leveraging effective cost management tools, improving resource allocation, and aligning cloud usage with business goals.

The case study presentation will address several issues, including:

Implementing tools and practices to monitor and reduce cloud expenses;

Techniques for ensuring cloud investments align with strategic business goals and outcome;

Best practices in resource allocation and scaling to avoid cloud waste.

ITWeb events director Lisa Lawlor says the event is particularly significant given the growing investment in cloud, calling it a must-attend for leaders seeking insights on cost and ROI.

"We have a strong lineup of speakers who will shed light on aspects of cloud adoption and management that will empower delegates with information to help them make sound decisions at the right time,” says Lawlor.

