ITWebCloudSummit2024: JSE to share its cloud marketplace success

Mark Randall, director of information services, JSE.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has established a cloud-based marketplace –a testament to the institution’s commitment to cloud technology and enhancing accessibility, scalability, and efficiency in its services.

At the ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit 2024, set for 31 October at the Forum in Bryanston, Mark Randall, director of information services at JSE, will share insights into this journey and discuss how the institution overcame obstacles such as data security concerns, regulatory compliance, and the complexities of managing legacy systems.

Randall will provide a comprehensive overview of how these challenges were addressed through strategic partnerships with cloud providers, the implementation of advanced security protocols, and a phased integration of cloud technologies to avoid disruptions.



The case study will showcase the importance of fostering innovation while maintaining market stability and compliance.

Key topics covered in the case study include:

Overcoming data security and compliance challenges : How JSE ensured data protection and adhered to strict financial regulations during the transition.

: How JSE ensured data protection and adhered to strict financial regulations during the transition. Integrating cloud with legacy systems: Randall will offer practical advice on developing strategies to integrate new cloud solutions with existing infrastructure.

Leveraging cloud for scalability and new services: He will outline how the cloud-based marketplace enabled rapid scaling and new service offerings, as well as the role of cloud service providers and technology partners in ensuring a successful transformation.

Click here for more information and to register.