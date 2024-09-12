ITWebCX2024: Integrating siloed platforms key to transformed CX

Charlene George, sales director at Connect SA.

Global systems integrator and digital transformation partner Connect SA believes that integrating traditionally siloed platforms is key to delivering connected, personalised and scalable customer experiences (CX).

Connect SA is a provider of cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions and spesialises in customer engagement and automation, unified communications, and network services.

The company is preparing for its participationat the ITWeb CX Summit 2024 on 3 October at The Forum in Bryanston. It will use this platform to emphasise the importance of integrating systems into a unified customer engagement solution.

Charlene George, Sales Director at Connect SA, oversees the development and execution of the company’s sales strategy in the South African market. At the event, George will explain why the company believes that the integration of Customer Service Management (CSM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) is critical for transforming CX.

“This integration fosters seamless, faster service and proactive support, significantly enhancing the customer experience,” says George.

Connect SA adds that unified platforms empower organizations with comprehensive insights and advanced analytics, driving better data-driven decision-making, increased employee productivity, and scalable, cost-effective solutions.

The result is a marked improvement in customer satisfaction, employee performance, and overall business outcomes.

