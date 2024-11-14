ITWeb’s AI Summit 2025 to focus on AI’s true business value

The 2025 edition of ITWeb’s case-study driven AI event is set for 13 February.

As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes industries globally, South African companies are increasingly looking to AI to drive measurable business value. But the journey from AI adoption to ROI is complex, requiring more than cutting-edge technology.

The 2025 edition of ITWeb’s Artificial Intelligence Summit, to be held on 13 February at The Forum in Bryanston, is designed to help local business and technology leaders navigate these complexities.

This year’s theme, ‘Uncovering the true business value of AI’ will explore where it makes sense to apply AI, how to integrate it and achieve maximum returns. Through a mix of practical case studies, expert insights, and interactive discussions, attendees will learn how to align AI initiatives with business goals, avoid hype but remain competitive in their market segment.

Event highlights

South African case studies This is a case study-driven event and will showcase how local companies are integrating AI into their operations, Speakers will share best practices and challenges faced along the way.

This is a case study-driven event and will showcase how local companies are integrating AI into their operations, Speakers will share best practices and challenges faced along the way. From theory to real-world application Moving beyond theoretical discussions, the agenda focuses on identifying the true business value of AI for your organisation through examining its practical application.

Confirmed speakers

Keynote by Nicky Verd, digital futurist As an AI thought leader and internationally recognised keynote speaker, Nicky Verd will serve as MC, guiding discussions and sharing insights on digital transformation and the future of AI.

As an AI thought leader and internationally recognised keynote speaker, Nicky Verd will serve as MC, guiding discussions and sharing insights on digital transformation and the future of AI.

Featuring Adv Dirontsho Mohale, group data privacy lead at Standard Bank, this panel will explore balancing quick wins with long-term AI success. Panellists will discuss strategies to align AI initiatives with business objectives.

Pandelani Munyai, group CIO, Transnet Munyai's talk, "Integrating AI with Legacy and Newer Technologies," will address how businesses can integrate AI with existing systems for enhanced productivity.

Munyai’s talk, will address how businesses can integrate AI with existing systems for enhanced productivity. Ahmore Burger-Smidt, director of data privacy and cyber at Werksmans Attorneys In her session, “Balancing Gen AI with Data Privacy and Security,” Burger-Smidt will outline strategies for safeguarding sensitive information while maximising AI’s potential.

Book your spot

Event date: 13 February 2025

Venue: The Forum, Bryanston

Whether your organisation is beginning its AI journey or looking to advance its current capabilities, ITWeb Artificial Intelligence Summit 2025 will offer the insights and tools needed to make AI work for your business.

You’ll learn from South Africa’s top AI experts and connect with peers who are navigating similar challenges and opportunities.

To find out more and to register, go to:

https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-ai-summit-2025/