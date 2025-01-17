ITWeb's BI Summit 2025 to highlight impact of emerging tech

The 20th annual ITWeb BI Summit will offer business leaders valuable insights on how to extract maximum value from their data and effectively utilise emerging technologies and data analytics.

The event, on 12 and 13 March at the Forum in Bryanston, is targeted at professionals involved in BI, data analytics, and AI.

It will feature case studies from forward-thinking chief data officers (CDOs) and presentations from data managemtn and AI thought leaders, digital entrepreneurs and academics.

Nkululeko Thangelane, group executive head for big data, AI & ML at Vodacom, is schedule to deliver a keynote address about leveraging GenAI for data management.

The agenda includes coverage of the latest developments in AI legislation and governance, democratising Gen AI and its impact on BI,, building practical data strategy, and the evolving role of the CDO.

After the plenary session, delegates can choose one of three tracks several tracks:



Track One: Becoming a data-driven business

Track Two: Next generation data systems & architectures

Track Three: Data privacy, governance & quality focused on becoming a data-driven business, as well as next generation data and architectures.

Lisa Lawlor, ITWeb Events director, says, “Business leaders are eager to get advice on how to handle GenAI and how to derive value from data analytics. They are also aware of the need to comply with AI legislation and governance. This summit will cover these issues and empower delegates with concrete information regarding digital strategies, the role of the chief digital officer, and high-impact AI and analytics use cases.”

