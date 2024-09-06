ITWeb's Cloud & Data Centre Summit set for 31 October

ITWeb to host its annual cloud and data centre summit on 31 October.

ITWeb is ready to host all stakeholders in Africa’s cloud and data centre markets at the

, to be held at the Forum in Bryanston on 31 October.

The current cloud computing and data centre landscape is marked by rapid technological advances and sustainability challenges. Cloud technologies are reshaping the digital landscape, driving transformative trends like 5G integration and automation. However, data centres use 1.5% of global energy, possibly rising to 8% by 2030.

The ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit will guide enterprises and ICT leaders through these trends and the strategies needed to modernise cloud and data centre operations.

Lisa Lawlor, events director, ITWeb, says this event is essential for decision makers in digital-first, cloud-driven organisations.

"We have a stellar lineup of speakers who will offer valuable insights into cloud and data centre technologies. Our agenda covers all aspects of running a business in the digital economy, from AI automation to cloud cost management," says Lawlor.

The event is themed ‘accelerating growth and innovation’ and the topics to be covered include:

Africa's evolving cloud infrastructure

Trends in multi-cloud deployment



Managing data growth and cloud integration

Serverless computing, as well as hybrid realities

The impact of GenAI

Cyber security threats targeting cloud environments and data centres

Next-generation cooling technologies

DevOps

Data Processing Units (DPUs) and data centre efficiency.





There are also two panel discussions that will unpack the convergence of AI and cloud computing, as well as public sector cloud policy.

Delegates can choose between two post-plenary tracks: one focusing on developments for modern enterprises and the other on improving data centre efficiency through innovation.

Click here for more information and to register.