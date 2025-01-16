ITWeb’s Security Summit turns 20

ITWeb marks 20th anniversary of its annual Security Summit.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the annual ITWeb Security Summit, an event that has evolved alongside technology trends shaping the future of cyber security.

Cape Town will host its 7th annual summit on 27 May (workshops) and 28 May (conference and exhibition) 2025, while the Johannesburg event is scheduled for 3 and 4 June (conference and exhibition) and 5 June (workshops).

The summit is widely regarded as a must-attend event for information security professionals in Africa, featuring a line-up of over 60 prominent international, African, and local speakers.

One of the main themes to be covered this year is ensuring cyber resilience in the AI era.

In addition to the use of AI by cyber attackers, presentations and discussion will focus on the need to strengthen supply chain security, a stronger focus on human-centric cyber security and the growing adoption of Zero Trust architecture, among others.

IT and security professionals will unpack all the latest developments, the methods that attackers are using and best practices in how companies are protecting their digital assets from evolving threats.

The summit is also an opportunity to meet with leading security technology providers and learn about the latest solutions to mitigate cyber security risks in the face of a constantly shifting threat environment.

ITWeb events director Lisa Lawlor says: “We are immensely proud of the growth of the Security Summit. Over the course of twenty years, the summit has continued to attract high profile cyber security specialists, service providers and business leaders. There is a clear need in the market for insight and information to help manage AI and other emerging technologies and use these technologies to gain the upper hand in the ongoing battle with cyber attackers.”

Lawlor adds that this year’s summit will feature a sponsored ITWeb TV booth, where ITWeb journalists will interview speakers and cyber security leaders.

Click here for more information and to register for Johannesburg event.

Click here for more information and to register for Cape Town event.



