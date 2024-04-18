ITWebSS2024 - Arctic Wolf urges more attention to incident response

Jason Oehley, regional sales manager, Arctic Wolf Networks.

Jason Oehley, regional sales director at cyber security firm Arctic Wolf, is scheduled to speak at this year’s annual 2024 ITWeb Security Summit and will highlight the value of incident response amid an increase in cyber threats.

Oehley will unpack the cyber security threat landscape, with an update on high-profile damaging breaches and insight into the most targeted industries, how the threat actors got in and what happened next.

The presentation will cover the financial and other impacts of these attacks, as well as unmask breaches based on attack type, threat actors, industries, and region to identify key insights and trends.

Against this background, Oehley will touch upon the company’s annual threat report to highlight common recommendations and gaps to help companies improve their security posture.

The main recommendation is incident response, a cohesive step-by-step action plan that includes preparation and prevention, detection and analysis, containment, eradication, and recovery.

The presentation at Security Summit will also feature input from Arctic Wolf Labs' threat intelligence team and their view on the top five cyber security predictions for 2024.

They will highlight how these predictions signal an evolution of several trends and threats that are primed to take a step forward.

Attendees will learn what trends will likely accelerate in 2024, how these trends could impact their organisation, and what users can do about it.

