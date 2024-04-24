ITWebSS2024 – KnowBe4 to deep dive into cyber criminal psychology

Anna Collard, SVP of content strategy and evangelist, KnowBe4 Africa.

Cyber security awareness and training organisation KnowBe4 Africa is scheduled to present at the annual 2024 ITWeb Security Summit and plans to provide a deep dive into the murky waters of what makes cyber criminals tick.

Anna Collard, SVP content strategy and evangelist, KnowBe4 Africa, has titled her presentation ‘The psychology of cyber criminals – a look behind the curtain’.

In it, Collard will provide expert insight and captivating information to answer questions including ‘what makes someone decide to join a cyber criminal organisation?’, ‘what personality traits do they display?’, ‘how do these cyber criminal organisations operate?’ and ‘what are their business models and latest techniques?’

Collard will also provide a closer look at cyber-extortionist and ransomware groups, as well as individual cyber criminals.

As an executive lead at KnowBe4, Collard has a wealth of experience and industry knowledge that she will use to offer perspectives on deviance theories and the personality traits of those who orchestrate cyber crime.

KnowBe4’s position is to empower employees to make smarter online decisions every day.

Collard will use the organisation’s participation in this industry-led and widely recognised Summit to advise the industry on how best to utilise the information gained by adapting and strengthening cyber defence programmes.

Click here for more information and to register.