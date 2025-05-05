ITWebSS2025: First Distribution positions Microsoft portfolio at forefront of ITWeb Security Summit 2025 sponsorship

Charmaine Peens, Microsoft brand manager, First Distribution.

Value-added distributor of ICT solutions First Distribution has confirmed its sponsorship of the 20th annual ITWeb Security Summit 2025 and will use the event to engage with vendor and customer partners about cyber security trends.

Brad Stein, GM, cyber security division at First Distribution, says in addition to increasing brand awareness, its Microsoft and cyber security team will leverage the event to reinforce the company’s reputation as a serious player in the information security space.

“Our participation in the event will be a direct benefit to our channel partners. This is an opportunity to address key cyber security trends and challenges, and showcase our cyber security portfolio, including Microsoft,” Stein adds.

These challenges include the rise of sophisticated cyber threats and the growing need for comprehensive security solutions.

ITWeb Security Summit 2025 Johannesburg – 3 & 4 June As the cyber threat landscape becomes increasingly complex, it's critical that businesses, cyber security leaders and teams stay ahead. At the ITWeb Security Summit, the annual gathering of cyber security professionals, experts and thought leaders, we will unpack all the latest developments, the methods that attackers are using and best strategies to protect your digital assets. For more information and to register, click here.

Microsoft’s security portfolio plays a crucial role in the company’s overall strategy, says Charmaine Peens, Microsoft brand manager, First Distribution. The company will use its participation to emphasise the value of solutions like Microsoft Defender, Sentinel and Entra in helping to strengthen the cyber security ecosystem.

“Together, these products provide a comprehensive and integrated security solution that helps First Distribution's partners protect their digital assets, detect and respond to threats and manage access securely,” adds Peens.

The company’s proactive approach enhances the overall security posture and ensures that partners can provide robust and effective security measures to their clients.

“Microsoft's security solutions are available as part of productivity SKUs like E3, E5 and Business Premium, as well as standalone solutions like Purview, Defender for Endpoints and Sentinel. This flexibility allows First Distribution to offer tailored security solutions to its partners and customers,” Peens continues.

Overall, Microsoft's security portfolio is a key component of First Distribution's cyber security strategy, helping to provide comprehensive and effective security solutions to its partners and customers.

The company helps partners better integrate Microsoft Security solutions into their existing offerings, ensuring they can provide robust and effective security measures to their clients.

