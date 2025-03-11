ITWebSS2025 – KnowBe4 to unpack AI in security and security in AI

Jack Chapman, SVP, threat intelligence, KnowBe4.

International cyber security platform KnowBe4 believes that while AI gives cyber defenders an edge, the security of AI itself is table-stakes when using intelligent cyber security solutions.

KnowBe4 is part of a line-up of businesses scheduled to take part in the ITWeb Security Summit 2025, in Johannesburg on 3 and 4 June at The Forum in Bryanston.

ITWeb Security Summit 2025 Johannesburg – 3 & 4 June As the cyber threat landscape becomes increasingly complex, it's critical that businesses, cyber security leaders and teams stay ahead. At the ITWeb Security Summit, the annual gathering of cyber security professionals, experts and thought leaders, we will unpack all the latest developments, the methods that attackers are using and best strategies to protect your digital assets. For more information and to register, click here.

The company’s SVP of threat intelligence, Jack Chapman, will outline why GenAI has emerged as a ‘game-changer’ in many industries, and why business leaders must refine their understanding of the technology to benefit, but also to protect.

Chapman says evolving their attacks to bypass defences is a standard activity for cyber criminals, who are now exploiting weaknesses in the AI embedded into some security technologies to breach organisations.

“This leaves organisations more exposed than ever, while falsely believing they’re protected,” says Chapman.

In his presentation, Chapman will share practical examples of how AI models are used in different security technologies and explain how cyber criminals ‘break’ intelligent solutions to attack organisations.

He will also guide delegates through the common techniques used to poison the data in AI algorithms and complicate attacks.

“AI is a reality for businesses that are competing within the digital economy. We know we need to find out more about how this technology works, how it can be used to help and support, but also to threaten and attack. This presentation will help clear up misunderstandings, explain the realities in dealing with this technology and empower decision-makers to exploit the technology without exposing their organisations to unnecessary risk,” Chapman adds.

Click here for more information and to register for the Johannesburg event.

See also ITWeb marks 20th anniversary of its Security Summit



