ITWebSS2025: Rise of AI-powered attacks fuels competition in cyber ‘arms race’, says Arctic Wolf

Jason Oehley, regional sales manager at Arctic Wolf. (Image: Supplied)

With cyber risk at an all-time high and artificial intelligence (AI) continuing to change the cyber security landscape, it is essential for companies to understand that reducing their human risk in 2025 will be the most important step they take towards resiliency.

This is according to security operations company Arctic Wolf Networks, one of several global companies scheduled to participate in the ITWeb Security Summit 2025 on 3 and 4 June at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Jason Oehley, regional sales manager at Arctic Wolf Networks, will present on behalf of the company.

Oehley says while reducing human risk cannot happen overnight (especially for large teams), improving cyber security aptitude is a skill that anyone can learn – regardless of the level of technical skill.

Inevitably, discussion around cyber security postures and dexterity will involve AI. This technology has changed Africa’s cyber security landscape.

“With the rise of AI-powered attacks, the arms race has evolved into a competition for which side has the fastest, most efficient machine learning model powering their security platform or, for cyber criminals, crafting their threats,” Oehley adds.

“This shift towards AI-based security has made the margins between attackers and the defences thwarting them even smaller than they were previously, partially because malicious actors don’t have to follow any rules or regulations around developing their offensive models,” he says.

