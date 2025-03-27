ITWebSS2025: Risk-based vulnerability prioritisation a smarter approach to threat management

Justin Westcott, CTO, DataGr8.

Risk-based vulnerability management is a cyber security approach that is gaining traction in business because it prioritises vulnerabilities based on their level of risk and not just on how many there are.

This issue is up for discussion at the ITWeb Security Summit 2025, in Johannesburg, on 3 and 4 June at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Justin Westcott, CTO at DataGr8, is scheduled to present at the event and, together with delegates, will answer several pertinent questions. These include how businesses should approach vulnerability management, how to manage the risk in software legacy stacks, and how vulnerability management needs to evolve.

DataGr8 is a cyber security and compliance solutions provider, and Westcott will use the platform to showcase technology that is available to help companies deal with vulnerabilities and the level of risk they pose.

He will also explain how the industry can achieve greater transparency in the software supply chain to enable more secure software development and allow companies to respond more quickly and efficiently to new vulnerabilities.

As is the case with many other industries and vertical markets, AI dominates digital strategy development and application. In his presentation, Westcott will explore how AI can be used to perform vulnerability management.

