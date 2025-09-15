IUX brings speed, scale, affiliate opportunities to Africa’s online trading space

IUX serves over 650 000 traders worldwide.

As Africa’s financial markets increasingly move online, traders and partners are seeking more than just access – they want reliability, speed and long-term growth opportunities. Global broker IUX, which has expanded steadily since its founding in 2016, is positioning itself as a contender in this space, offering both an advanced trading platform and a revenue-focused affiliate programme.

Built for performance

IUX reports average execution speeds of under 30 milliseconds, enabled by co-located servers and access to institutional liquidity providers. This technical set-up supports high-frequency strategies such as scalping, hedging and algorithmic trading.

The platform offers spreads from 0.0 pips across forex, commodities, indices, stocks and crypto. Account options include Raw (with $3 per side commission), Standard and Pro (both commission-free). With a 99.99% uptime record, redundancy across networks and DDOS protection, IUX claims to provide stability for a global client base.

Users can access IUX via MT5, a proprietary WebTerminal, or mobile apps for iOS and Android. Features include swap-free accounts, risk management tools and the “LotBack” system, which rewards traders with rebates.

Today, IUX serves over 650 000 traders worldwide, processes more than $1.1 trillion in monthly trading volume, and facilitates around $70 million in monthly withdrawals. New accounts can be opened with deposits as low as $10.

Affiliate and IB growth engine

Beyond trading, IUX places strong emphasis on partnerships, offering multiple earning models for both Introducing Brokers (IBs) and affiliates.

For affiliates:

Revenue share (20%-45%) – earn recurring commissions on every trade a referred client makes, providing long-term income.

– earn recurring commissions on every trade a referred client makes, providing long-term income. CPA (cost-per-acquisition) – one-time payouts for each client who opens and funds an account, appealing to those driving high volumes of new sign-ups.

– one-time payouts for each client who opens and funds an account, appealing to those driving high volumes of new sign-ups. CPL (cost-per-lead) – fast rewards for generating quality leads, ideal for influencers or digital marketers who can drive traffic.

– fast rewards for generating quality leads, ideal for influencers or digital marketers who can drive traffic. Performance bonuses – top affiliates can qualify for extra incentives, with rewards reaching up to $10 000.

For IBs:

Spread rebates – IBs earn a portion of the spread from every trade executed by their referred clients, creating a steady revenue stream.

– IBs earn a portion of the spread from every trade executed by their referred clients, creating a steady revenue stream. Tiered commissions – higher client volumes unlock progressively larger payouts, rewarding IBs who build trading communities.

– higher client volumes unlock progressively larger payouts, rewarding IBs who build trading communities. Multi-level earnings – IBs can earn not only from direct referrals but also from sub-IBs they introduce, allowing for network growth.

– IBs can earn not only from direct referrals but also from sub-IBs they introduce, allowing for network growth. Local market advantage – in regions like Africa, where trading communities often grow via personal networks, IBs can benefit by positioning themselves as trusted connectors.

Onboarding is fast – partners can be verified in under 15 minutes. Once approved, they gain access to the IUX Affiliate Portal, which provides real-time analytics, campaign management, conversion tracking and marketing support. Dedicated affiliate managers further streamline the process, helping partners scale their networks.

Regulatory footprint

IUX is licensed by ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa) and FSC (Mauritius), giving it a regulatory presence across multiple continents. While it does not currently accept clients from the UK, EU or US, the company maintains a trust score of 87/99, signalling credibility while leaving scope for expansion in areas such as education and research.

Why it matters

Africa’s trading market is fast-growing, with both individual traders and influencer-driven communities seeking platforms that combine accessibility with transparency. IUX’s dual approach – prioritising trading performance while rewarding affiliates and IBs – positions it to compete in an industry where platforms are increasingly expected to deliver more than just market access.