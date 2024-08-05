Jack Ma Foundation’s accelerator shortlists African entrepreneurs

The top 50 finalists of Africa’s Business Heroes.

Fifty finalists, who are uplifting their communities through the use of innovation, have been selected for the next round of the fifth edition of the Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) competition.

The competition is a philanthropic programme spearheaded by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy to honour and elevate African entrepreneurs.

ABH aims to recognise 100 African entrepreneurs and allocate, over a 10-year period (2019-2029), grant funds, alongside training, mentorship and learning programmes, as well as access to a community of like-minded African business leaders.

According to a statement, this year’s competition reflects an increasingly diverse applicant pool.

South African entrepreneur Adriaan Kruger, co-founder and CEO of healthtech firm nuvoteQ.io, is the only local who made the list.

“Over the past five years, the ABH competition has seen growth and increased participation from critical demographics, reflecting our commitment to inclusivity,” says Zahra Baitie-Boateng, MD for Africa, Africa’s Business Heroes Initiative.

“This year, we are thrilled to recognise the exceptional talent and potential of the top 50 finalists, who embody the diverse entrepreneurial spirit of our continent. As these entrepreneurs lead the way toward a brighter future for Africa and beyond, we are proud to highlight their innovative achievements. At the same time, we look forward to the continued impact of ABH in empowering African entrepreneurs and driving positive change across the continent.”

Building on this momentum, the 2024 ABH top 50 represents a diverse spectrum, encompassing 14 sectors across 18 countries, with 40% female and 20% Francophone representation. Agriculture remains the most prominent sector, alongside strong showings in education and healthcare, continuing trends from previous years, according to ABH.

The top 50 finalists will receive benefits to support their entrepreneurial journey as they advance to the next stages of the competition. They will become members of the global ABH community, gaining access to a network of like-minded innovators.

Additionally, they will benefit from ABH programmes, designed to further develop their skills and business acumen. One of the first of these activities is the ABH Top 50 Virtual Bootcamp, where the finalists will participate in capacity-building workshops delivered by African business leaders and members of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, including ABH partners, judges and heroes.

The top 50 finalists will advance to round two of the ABH evaluation process, and the top 20 finalists will then be announced and proceed to Cairo for the semi-finale after a due diligence process by Plus.VC.

The Top 10 finalists will be revealed in September and pitch at the finale in Kigali, Rwanda, in early December.