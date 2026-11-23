NVIDIA’s co-founder and former CEO, Jensen Huang. (Photograph: NVIDIA.)

Nvidia has reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as president and chief executive officer, less than two weeks after he resigned following revelations about extramarital relationships that plunged the world’s most valuable chipmaker into a corporate governance and national security crisis.

The company’s board voted unanimously to restore Huang to his positions with immediate effect, following discussions with him and consultations with senior US government officials.

In a statement today, Nvidia says the board was satisfied with Huang’s candour and ability to lead the company, adding that his return posed no national security risk .

“The board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” says board chair Harvey C Jones.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, says he is honoured to return and thanked the board for its confidence in him.

“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment,” he says.

The reinstatement follows Huang’s resignation on 12 November amid reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with a senior Nvidia executive and another with a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to China’s intelligence services.

Huang publicly acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, apologising to his family and Nvidia employees for his conduct.

In a message to employees, he said: “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did.”

One of the reported relationships involved Alice Huang, a businesswoman associated with Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed.

US intelligence agencies reportedly suspected she had links to China’s Ministry of State Security, although the allegations have not been independently established. China has rejected the espionage allegations.

The relationship attracted particular scrutiny because of Nvidia’s position at the centre of US-China tensions over access to advanced artificial intelligence chips.

Megaspeed has come under US scrutiny over suspicions that it helped Beijing obtain Nvidia processors subject to American export restrictions.

Separately, reports alleged Huang had a relationship with a senior Nvidia employee, raising questions about workplace conduct and the company's executive governance standards.

The controversy prompted Nvidia’s board to launch an independent investigation and triggered wider scrutiny of the company's handling of national security and export-control risks.

The board says the investigation into the foreign intelligence allegations will continue despite Huang's return. It has retained independent legal counsel to assist with the inquiry, which Huang has pledged to support.

Nvidia has also established a National Security and Export Control Committee, made up exclusively of independent directors, to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

The company is recruiting a chief compliance officer who will oversee compliance across the business and report to the board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Chief financial officer Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO during Huang's absence, will return to her previous responsibilities. Jones will remain board chair.

Huang's reinstatement reverses an earlier decision by the board, which had said it did not intend to bring him back following his resignation.

His return comes amid pressure from employees, investors and industry figures who argued that his leadership remained critical to Nvidia's position in the global AI market.