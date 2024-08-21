Job opportunities for disabled with Pick n Pay e-waste bins

The new e-waste bins are capable of holding items ranging from mobile phones, to large appliances like washing machines.

Retailer Pick n Pay has deployed newly-designed electronic waste (e-waste) bins in selected Pick n Pay stores across Cape Town.

According to the retailer, the e-waste bins will help create employment for people with disabilities through specialised training in repairing, refurbishing and recycling e-waste.

An enterprise development programme facilitated by National Economic Empowerment for the Disabled (NEED) is among the beneficiaries, as Pick n Pay rolls out 210 new e-waste bins nationwide.

The initiative comes as South Africa continues to grapple with the challenge of e-waste management.

According to WasteAid, about 360 000 tonnes of e-waste is generated each year across SA, with Gauteng responsible for approximately 55% of this total.

Globally, it notes, e-waste is growing at a rapid rate, with a lot of e-waste shipped to Africa and Asia for recycling. Around 50 million tonnes is generated annually, it says, adding this is equivalent to throwing out 432 laptops every minute.

The retailer explains that the new e-waste bins, capable of holding items ranging from cables and kettles, to mobile phones and large appliances like washing machines, represent a significant expansion of Pick n Pay’s original e-waste programme, launched over 15 years ago with a focus on light bulbs and batteries.

In partnership with EWaste Africa and the E-Waste Recycling Authority (ERA), Pick n Pay says it has already installed 33 new e-waste bins in stores, with plans to add 90 more by the end of the year and complete the rollout by mid-2025.

These bins are expected to collect 1 000 tonnes of e-waste annually – equivalent to the weight of a large cargo ship, Pick n Pay says.

Under the initiative, EWaste Africa collects and delivers e-waste to legally licensed recycling facilities, where it is depolluted and the resulting clean, processed materials are then repurposed into new products, such as housing blocks. Waste is also sent to ERA-affiliated service providers, where valuable materials are extracted if items cannot be repaired.

ERA and EWaste Africa prioritise manual dismantling to maximise job creation. The pilot project with NEED, ERA’s Enterprise Development Programme, is based at the Cape Town Association for the Physically Disabled in Bridgetown.

To date, 65 individuals have participated in this initiative, which empowers people with disabilities, says Pick n Pay.

Pick n Pay points out that it demonstrates how the e-waste value chain can unlock job opportunities, while reducing harmful waste in landfills.

Funded by ERA, the programme is increasingly self-sustainable as repaired items are resold, ensuring zero e-waste delivered there is sent to landfills.

To date, says the retailer, 65 individuals have participated in this initiative, which largely empowers people with disabilities by training them to dismantle, repair and refurbish e-waste.

One NEED participant, Faneezwa Kapa, says: “I use a wheelchair and was homebound before this programme. I'm now learning many things that I never knew before.”

Another participant, Wayne Jansen, adds: “I’m 57 and became disabled due to diabetes. Many companies overlook people like me because of age and disability. Here, we’ve learnt that an appliance that is broken doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s broken; it can be fixed. So, what we are learning to do here is to dismantle it and fix it again, and it can give us more years' shelf life.”

With around 7% of SA’s population living with disabilities, Pick n Pay says job opportunities are scarce for many.

ERA aims to expand this programme as more e-waste bins are introduced in Pick n Pay stores, it adds.

The retailer explains that e-waste is growing faster than municipal waste in SA, often containing hazardous materials like lead and lithium.

Improper disposal poses significant risks, while low recycling rates mean valuable resources remain untapped, it notes. It adds that recycling electronics conserves natural resources, reduces environmental impact and creates much-needed jobs in a country with high unemployment rates.

“These new e-waste bins make it easier than ever for our customers to do the right thing by offering a simple and convenient way to dispose of their old electronics,” says Steffen Burrows, sustainability manager at Pick n Pay.

“Together, we’re reducing environmental impact, bolstering local recycling infrastructure and supporting job creation for people with disabilities. It’s a small action with a big impact – for our communities and the planet.”