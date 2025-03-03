Joe Newbert to speak on future of business analysis at IIBA Global Webinar

Joe Newbert to talk at IIBA Global Webinar.

Business Change Academy’s lead trainer, Joe Newbert, will be speaking about the future of business analysis at the International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA) Global Webinar on 3 April 2025. This highly anticipated event is now accessible to professionals worldwide, giving business analysts everywhere the chance to learn from a leading voice in the industry.

Newbert has delivered this talk in major cities, including London, Brussels, Cape Town and Durban. The session is expected to attract a few hundred attendees, offering analysts at all levels valuable insights into industry trends, the inevitable nine skills and mindsets, and real-world success stories to take them into the future.

A must-attend event for business analysts

Business analysis drives how businesses implement change and make room for innovation and growth. As technology and new ideologies mould business analysis, professionals need access to expert knowledge that keeps them ahead of the curve.

This webinar is designed to provide all attendees with fresh, practical thinking they can immediately apply to their roles, whether they’re practising business analysts or just want to incorporate new ideas into their current roles.

“I’m excited to bring this conversation to a global audience,” says Newbert. “This is a chance for business analysts everywhere to gain practical knowledge and actionable insights they can apply. The world is changing rapidly, and staying ahead requires the right skills, insights and knowledge on how to access them.

“It will be an opportunity for them to engage in an active conversation surrounding BA and will encourage collaboration from people across backgrounds and industries.”

What attendees can expect

The webinar will focus on real-world applications of business analysis principles, discussing:

Trends that will shape the future of business analysis.

Challenges business analysts must be ready to overcome.

Skills and mindsets future business analysts need to succeed.

Steps you need to take to become a future-ready business analyst.

Today's business analysts must become tomorrow's business analysts, but success today does not guarantee success tomorrow.

Join the conversation

The IIBA Global Webinar is a unique opportunity to learn from one of the best in the field, interact with fellow professionals and gain insights that can shape your career. With a broad audience expected, the event promises to be an engaging and insightful experience for all participants and a great networking opportunity for those looking to expand their business relationships.

Business analysts looking to strengthen their skills and gain a competitive edge won’t want to miss this session.

Spaces are filling fast, so you can register now to secure a spot: IIBA Webinar Registration.