Join SADC’s premier ICT gathering at the 45th SATA Conference.

Openserve, in proud partnership with the Southern Africa Telecommunications Association (SATA), invites ICT professionals, policymakers, regulators and development partners to the 45th SATA Annual Conference, taking place from 23 to 25 April 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

Recognised as SADC’s premier ICT gathering, this flagship event will bring together high-level stakeholders from across the region to advance the shared agenda of broadband access, regional collaboration and digital transformation.

This year’s conference features an influential line-up of speakers and sessions:

Keynote address by the Minister of Communications & Digital Technologies, Hon Solly Malatsi.

A high-level G20 panel on day one, facilitated by Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa, and Jacob Munodawafa, CEO of SATA. The panel includes top regional figures such as Serame Taukobong, CEO of Telkom Group; Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani, Director-General of the DCDT; Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; and Nonkululeko Nyembezi, CEO of ArcelorMittal SA.

On day two, Richard Cazalet of Telkom will facilitate a deep-dive panel on closing the connectivity usage gap across SADC. Panellists include Liza Zouabi (Telkom), Dr George Ah-Thew (SADC Secretariat), Mpho Koolese (BoFiNet), and Dr Stanley Shanapinda (Telecom Namibia).

In addition to keynote panels and strategic discussions, delegates can look forward to:

Expert sessions on rural connectivity, AI and ESG, network innovation and cyber security.

The Africa Investment Guidebook launch by the World Broadband Association.

Valuable networking opportunities with regional telecoms leaders.

On-the-ground insights into Africa’s digital infrastructure and investment priorities.

The event will culminate in the official Chairmanship Handover Ceremony on day three. Selby Khuzwayo, Acting CEO of Openserve, will deliver remarks as the incoming SATA Chair – a moment reinforcing South Africa’s commitment to leading the region’s digital future.

We would be delighted to have you join us for this momentous occasion.

You can register here.