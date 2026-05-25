Join the escape room experience at Security Summit Cape Town

Your mission starts now!

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 in Cape Town offers delegates the opportunity to take part in an immersive cyber security escape room experience, designed to help participants understand how hackers think and operate.

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, says the escape room challenge is a new feature at the summit and reflects the extent to which the cyber security industry has evolved. The challenge creates an innovative live experience that increases awareness, engagement and interaction, she adds.

“We are excited to introduce this challenge because understanding how attackers think and behave is critical to strengthening cyber defences. While theoretical knowledge is essential, a simulated exercise that tests capabilities and brings together the many dynamics of cyber security provides an engaging and highly effective learning platform.”

Escape room scenario

Each participant will be given 30 minutes to complete the mission.

This is the simulated scenario: “An abandoned bag. A ticking clock. A bank account waiting to be breached. Your mission starts now!

“Imagine you are part of Atomic Kitten, an elite hacker crew always on the lookout for opportunity.

"A woman on the train has done you the favour of leaving her rucksack behind after getting off. With 30 minutes on the clock before she reaches her destination and realises what has happened, it is now up to you to dig through her digital life and break into her bank account.

"Your mission is to siphon off as much cash as possible before she catches on. No pressure – your team is depending on you to pull this off.”

Book your spot

The escape room challenge will take place four times during the afternoon: 12:45pm, 1:45pm, 2:45pm and 4:15pm.

Limited spots are available. Pre-booking on the morning of the summit is essential.

ITWeb Security Summit Cape Town

26 May 2026

The ITWeb Security Summit takes place at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town from 25-26 May.

Follow this link to find out more and register today.