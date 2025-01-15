JSE Investment Challenge now open for registration

The annual JSE Investment Challenge promotes savvy investing and financial understanding among students and learners.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) invites high schools and tertiary institutions across South Africa to register for the annual JSE Investment Challenge.

The nationwide competition has been running for over 50 years and promotes savvy investing and financial understanding among students and learners.

The JSE Investment Challenge offers participants an opportunity to manage a virtual amount of R1 million in investments on the stock market, utilising actual JSE-listed shares.

The simulation closely mirrors real-time market fluctuations and conditions, giving students a hands-on experience that aligns with actual trading environments. Over a six-month period, their performance is tracked and measured against their peers.

Monthly prizes are awarded to the top-performing teams, while the overall winners will share R1 million in prizes, including a trip to an international stock exchange for tertiary-level participants.

“At the JSE, we recognise financial literacy as an essential skill for young people, equipping them to make informed decisions and manage personal finances effectively as they transition into adulthood,” says Ralph Speirs, senior CSI officer at the JSE.

“The competition serves as a critical platform in this educational journey, providing young South Africans with a practical understanding of investing and the financial markets. By engaging with real-world economic scenarios, participants gain early exposure that prepares them for future financial challenges and opportunities.”

Last year's challenge saw participation from over 49 000 individuals, up from 29 000 participants in 2023.

Rules, deadlines and registration

The 52nd edition of the JSE Investment Challenge is expected to commence on 17 March.