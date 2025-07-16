Junior workers expect more pay for onsite roles, want ‘best of both’ working styles, finds new global study

The hybrid work style is the most popular.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the accelerated shift towards remote working has had a radical impact on the workforce, with a majority of younger workers (64%) saying that fully onsite jobs should be paid more than remote roles, according to BSI’s 2025 Global Workforce Entrants Study.

The study, developed in partnership with the think tank, ResPublica, comprised a survey of 4 700 people globally who started work during or since the pandemic, a series of focus groups and an international literature review. The research, part of BSI’s Evolving Together series, provides crucial insight into how the “hybrid generation”, lacking experience of the pre-pandemic workplace, have been shaped by these unique circumstances and how this is likely to continue to impact them and shape the future of work.

Hybrid generation like flexibility, but consistency is key

The hybrid work style is the most popular: 37% stated it as a preference compared to just 16% for fully remote. The results emphasise the need for a consistent approach and a culture of trust. Almost half (49%) of respondents who currently work remotely or hybrid said they would seek to leave their job if they were required to work fully onsite. This comes as many businesses in South Africa are increasingly terminating work-from-home policies and adopting return-to-office (RTO) orders.[1]

That said, people do see the benefit of face-to-face interaction: 60% of all respondents said hybrid jobs should have prescribed ‘anchor days’ for teams to be together. Furthermore, 36% of those who currently work hybrid said they would not consider taking a job if it was fully remote. Seventy-one percent said they felt jobs requiring a full-time presence onsite should offer other flexibilities, and policies like ‘core hours’ where employees are only mandated to be in during a specific time of day, with the remainder worked flexibly, or condensed/part-time.

Remuneration is important, but work/life balance is vital

Around two-thirds (64%) of survey respondents said they felt jobs that require a full-time presence onsite should be paid more. However, work-life balance came out as the most important factor motivating them in professional life (49%), followed by job stability (43%) and then financial incentives (39%). This may be partly a result of the additional economic benefits that come from remote and hybrid working, particularly in South Africa, where there are often long commute times to major cities.[2] Fifty-nine percent of people in remote or hybrid roles work more than an hour away from their office or site and say they are able to save money by not travelling into work.

They value connection

The study highlighted a nuance often lacking in this conversation; while hybrid work is the preferred structure, a significant proportion (27% to 55% across countries surveyed) very much value in-person meetings and interactions. For the majority of respondents (52%), their preferred way of holding one-on-one conversations was in-person, with only 7% choosing the traditional phone call. Forty-six percent said their preferred way of meeting with three or more colleagues was in-person versus only 26% who said they preferred virtual meetings with camera on.

Well-being, mental health and isolation all play a part

A third (34%) report that their mental health was negatively affected by remote work during the pandemic, but almost three-fifths (57%) say their mental health is enhanced by a hybrid structure. A third of South Africans say that working from home enables them to focus on well-being.[3]

Amid global discussion of loneliness and isolation among Generation Z, the cohort recognise the social benefits of the in-person workplace. Nearly three-quarters (73%) made friends in their first job, more than half (55%) found a mentor and nearly half (48%) say they engage in social activities with colleagues at least once a month, highlighting the positive impact a productive professional life can have on mental health.

Susan Taylor Martin, Chief Executive, BSI, said: “We are five years on from the pandemic and organisations around the globe are still grappling with the most effective ways of working. BSI commissioned this important study to create a detailed picture of a cohort who started their careers amid significant upheaval, many of whom have never known pre-pandemic ‘typical’ working patterns. The results provide a strong counterpoint to the culture war narrative of a lazy generation; instead, we have found a cohort thinking very carefully about what they want from life and work and understand the trade-offs involved.

“They are our future leaders. Organisations thinking about how to attract, retain and get the most from their talent will surely benefit from starting from a place of understanding and empathy about the circumstances that shaped their newest starters and continue to inform what they want from their careers now.”

Kate Field, Global Head Human and Social Sustainability at BSI, said: “The hybrid generation has had the curtain pulled back on what work is and what it can offer them. Our survey paints a picture of a highly pragmatic cohort. They value balance, moderation and consistency and are thoughtful when it comes to prioritising their own health and well-being.

“Alongside the unique circumstances of the pandemic, they are also facing longer working lives and higher living costs, so it is perhaps no surprise that sustainable careers – careers that serve their lives rather than the other way around – are a priority. This works for employers too; a healthy, happy workforce, inclusive of those with visible or invisible disabilities, mental health or neurodiversity needs, is a more innovative and productive workforce.”

