Justice CIO, DDG suspended over Madlanga Commission delays

Jabu Hlatshwayo, deputy director-general (DDG) for ICT and chief information officer in the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, has been suspended over delays in the start of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The announcement was made yesterday by justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi during a briefing on the progress of various commissions of inquiry.

The Madlanga Commission – formally known as the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System – was established by president Cyril Ramaphosa in July.

It is chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, following claims by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“I am pleased to report that significant progress has been made in relation to the Madlanga Commission,” said Kubayi.

She confirmed the commission will be based at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. “Security assessments have been completed and the venue has been classified as medium risk, with security personnel on standby.

“Outstanding adjustments – including guard house and turnstile installations, office reconfiguration and lift programming – are scheduled for completion this week, as it was planned that the commission will commence on 1 September.”

Kubayi added that 25 laptops have already been delivered and configured, while secure ICT infrastructure, searchable forensic data storage, cyber security solutions and integrated e-mail/website services are in the final procurement stages.

“Cellphones have already been delivered to commissioners. Streaming services for public access are being finalised in partnership with GCIS and private broadcasters – the procurement process closes tomorrow [Wednesday].”

On the cause of the delays, Kubayi explained: “After learning of the anticipated delays to be communicated by the Madlanga Commission on Friday, I immediately convened several meetings with the commission and the departmental officials to try and see if any intervention can be done to avert the further delay.”

She noted that the department could not bypass legal requirements. “It was clear at the end of the day that it is practically impossible to intervene in the procurement process without compromising what is required by law as compliance with Public Finance Management Act and supply chain management policies.”

Kubayi said she briefed the president on the matter. “I then notified the president immediately and did a full report for his consideration, which included communication of the immediate suspension of the DDG responsible for ICT in the department Mr Jabu Hlatshwayo. The president then delegated to the minister of justice and constitutional development powers to institute disciplinary proceedings against the director-general of the department advocate Doc Mashabane and this decision has been communicated to him.”

Kubayi noted that despite the challenges, the commission has begun preliminary work, including witness engagement. “We remain committed to ensuring the commission begins its work without further delay and to strengthening the operational efficiency of the department to prevent similar setbacks in the future.”