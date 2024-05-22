JustSolve, Mendix accelerate software development across Africa

The JustSolve Group announces a strategic partnership with Mendix.

The JustSolve Group is proud to announce that the partnership with Mendix will further JustSolve’s vision to accelerate product development across the African continent for both the corporate and the entrepreneurial ecosystem, creating vital jobs along the way and leaving a positive impact on our people’s lives.

Mendix, a subsidiary of Siemens, is a global leader in the Low-Code Application Platform (LCAP) category, according to Gartner and Forrester. With a shared cause between the two companies, together we strive to always “do more with less”, providing organisations with better and faster alternatives to accelerate and execute their digitisation and digital transformation strategies.

About Mendix

According to the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant report for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, the Mendix software development platform ranks as the top low-code platform for both execution ability and visionary completeness.

Together, JustSolve and Mendix development services empower organisations to:

Mobilise their entire workforce to drive value.

Reduce product time to market, stimulating innovation.

Optimise the value of their software portfolio.

Address even the most complex software development challenges.

Establish a centre of excellence following the five critical components of digital execution:

Portfolio

People

Process

Platform

Promotion

Strategic partnership

"Our partnership with Mendix enables new opportunities for businesses across a wide range of industries, opening up new possibilities within the manufacturing industry, an untapped market in South Africa when it comes to automation, digitisation, digitalisation and digital transformation,” says Botha van der Vyver, Group CEO of JustSolve.

JustSolve specialises in hyperautomation, which includes AI, low-code, and RPA. As a low-code advisor, JustSolve's partnership with Mendix reinforces their commitment to advising clients on the best possible solutions that are fit for purpose. JustSolve also has longstanding partnerships with OutSystems and Microsoft (Power Apps, Power BI, Power Automate), both renowned leaders in their respective LCAP categories.

With over eight years of industry experience, a 4.5 out of 5 customer satisfaction rating, and six global awards as low-code advisors, JustSolve's highly qualified team has delivered over 100 solutions across multiple industries, positioning them as the number one Low-Code Development Company in South Africa.

