JustSolve, UnifyApps unite to redefine SA’s AI future

JustSolve and UnifyApps Unite to Bring Enterprise-Grade Agentic AI Orchestration to South Africa

JustSolve, which positions itself as South Africa’s leading digital transformation partner, has announced a strategic partnership with UnifyApps, the world’s pioneering agentic AI orchestration platform.

This collaboration, the first of its kind in South Africa, empowers enterprises to unify and automate complex, multi-vendor ecosystems through a single intelligent layer.

South Africa’s gateway to the future of AI

In a time when complexity and fragmentation slow down innovation, South African enterprises are looking for smarter, more unified ways to connect systems, streamline workflows and scale transformation.

As UnifyApps’ first partner in South Africa, JustSolve now provides enterprises with access to a unified, end-to-end AI orchestration platform that re-imagines business processes, accelerates value creation and unlocks new opportunities for transformation across industries.

“We’re proud to bring UnifyApps to South Africa,” says Botha van der Vyver, CEO of JustSolve. “This partnership isn’t just about technology. It’s about making the complex simple and delivering ethical AI solutions that truly serve people. Together, we’re redefining what’s possible with intelligent automation and ethical AI.”

Simplifying complexity through intelligent orchestration

UnifyApps is an agentic AI orchestration platform that enables organisations to connect, automate and optimise workflows across multiple systems and vendors through a single intelligent layer.

By combining UnifyApps’ advanced orchestration capabilities with JustSolve’s full-stack expertise in software development, automation and data enablement, enterprises can simplify operations, reduce manual effort and achieve measurable ROI faster.

“Partnering with JustSolve brings UnifyApps’ AI-native orchestration to South African enterprises, helping them unify fragmented systems and move from pilots to production-grade AI – fast. Together, we’ll deliver measurable outcomes across operations, customer experience and innovation,” says Haitham ElKhatib, Chief Revenue Officer of UnifyApps.

Ethical AI that serves people

Both organisations are dedicated to ethical AI, ensuring automation and orchestration remain transparent, accountable and people-centred.

For JustSolve, this partnership extends its purpose of helping businesses “do more with less”, using technology to empower people, accelerate growth and drive meaningful change.

Redefining what’s possible

The JustSolve-UnifyApps partnership represents a new chapter in South Africa’s digital transformation story. One where intelligent automation, data and human ingenuity work together to create a measurable impact.

By uniting two innovation leaders, this collaboration positions South Africa as a growing hub for AI-driven transformation and a beacon for ethical, future-ready enterprise technology.

