MSPs need AI that adapts to how they run their businesses, not the other way around. (Image: Kaseya)

Kaseya, which positions itself as the leading global provider of AI-powered IT management and cyber security software, announced today the expansion of its open, agentic IT management platform with Kaseya first-party MCP servers and pre-built skills for Autotask, Datto RMM and IT Glue, and a unified cyber resilience portal that brings backup and business continuity into one place.

The launch also includes new AI-powered insights and performance improvements across Datto RMM and Datto SaaS Protection, with Kaseya Insights, a business and operational intelligence feature, coming soon. Together, these capabilities help managed service providers (MSPs) and IT teams connect the AI tools they already use with the operational data, workflows and actions that drive their businesses and protect that data with greater confidence.

The announcement comes as MSPs move past AI experimentation and face a harder question: how do you leverage AI to change the economics of your business? Kaseya’s 2026 State of the MSP Report found that 48% of MSPs rank AI and automation as their clients’ top IT need for 2026, yet only 13% are currently generating meaningful revenue from AI and automation services. At the same time, 53% are already using AI to automate workflows in ticketing, patching and monitoring, while more than half have automated only about a quarter of their workflows. AI tools are powerful in isolation, but they become transformative when they can understand a specific customer’s environment, ticket history, device state and documentation, and take action across all of it.

MSPs need AI that adapts to how they run their businesses, not the other way around. With more than 150 000 MSPs worldwide, no two operate with the same technology stack, customers or workflows. Kaseya’s open platform gives MSPs the flexibility to connect the AI tools they choose with their operational data and workflows. This brings intelligence, automation and execution together across the IT environment.

Kaseya is committed to building a platform that is more intelligent and more dependable. (Image: Kaseya)

“When we introduced Kaseya Intelligence earlier this year, we set out to help customers put AI to work seamlessly across the IT environment,” said Rania Succar, CEO of Kaseya. “Today is the next step in that journey. By bringing together data, API and AI with Kaseya Insights, MCP servers and pre-built skills, we’re creating an agentic IT management platform where intelligence can understand operational context, automate work and drive action across the systems MSPs and IT teams rely on every day.”

What’s new and improved

Today’s announcement combines new platform capabilities with significant product enhancements, greatly improving the value AI delivers. Together, these updates reflect Kaseya’s commitment to building a platform that is both more intelligent and more dependable.

MCP servers for Autotask, Datto RMM and IT Glue connect AI tools such as Claude directly to the customer, ticket, device and documentation data that powers day-to-day IT operations. These are available in early access.*

Kaseya-built skills transform that connectivity into ready-to-use workflows for common technician tasks. With 17 pre-built skills available now, and more to come, technicians can immediately see value across workflows. For example, new Datto RMM skills help teams prioritise high-impact work, quickly assess device health and strengthen patch compliance, reducing manual investigation and helping technicians resolve issues faster.

MCP Servers for Autotask, Datto RMM and IT Glue are available through GitHub now, with more servers coming soon.

Datto RMM: Web Remote now connects technicians to remote machines up to 70% faster, and a new video-based remote engine reduces latency by over 80%, reflecting technician actions on the remote machine in near real-time. Together, these updates make more than 6.8 million remote sessions each month faster and more responsive, while Kaseya customers say that they see on average a 40% increase in technician efficiency after fully implementing Datto RMM.

AI Device Insights gives technicians full device context in a single conversational view, moving from alert to root cause to remediation without switching tools.

AI Activity Log Insights turns raw log data into answers through natural language queries, reducing analysis that previously took two to four hours per week to under 15 minutes. Combined with policy-based automation and hundreds of pre-built ComStore components, technicians spend less time on repetitive work and can support more endpoints without adding headcount.

Datto SaaS Protection: Kaseya has enhanced Datto SaaS Protection, which protects more than 18 million Microsoft 365 users, to deliver up to 2x faster backup performance and up to 20x faster user experience performance. The enhancements also improve navigation, backup success rates, operational reliability and scalability, with Kaseya extending the scalability improvements to all customers through Q1 2027.

Kaseya Insights’ release will soon bring business and operational intelligence from Autotask and Datto RMM into one connected view. Teams can query their data using natural language and quickly identify the issues that need attention.

Unified Cyber Resilience Portal: Kaseya’s new unified experience, available in early access*, brings backup and business continuity workloads across BCDR, SaaS, Endpoint, Azure and Entra ID into one place. It introduces a patent-pending Risk Score that uncovers hidden risks across the environment that could prevent successful recovery, quantifies that risk and prioritises what needs attention first. Teams will also get clear guidance to resolve issues, remove barriers to recovery and monitor backup health across their entire organisation.

Agent Center: Every milestone brings Kaseya closer to its broader vision of a more intelligent, connected and automated platform for MSPs and IT teams. That includes Agent Center, the next chapter of Kaseya Intelligence, which will bring AI agents that Kaseya builds, tests and stands behind into the platform to take on routine work. Agent Center is planned for 2027.

Matt Seeds, managing director of Inspired IT, an Australia-based MSP, uses Kaseya’s MCP servers to run his business week to week. Every Monday, a single scheduled run pulls live data from Autotask and Datto RMM, builds a one-page meeting pack for each department, writes the prior week’s staff utilisation into the company’s EOS scorecard, and raises the top issues for each team. The same live data now powers client health reports, a weekly security gap check and new business pipeline reviews, replacing manual Power BI pulls and CSV exports. The AI finds and suggests next best actions, and Seeds’ team can make quick, informed calls.

“Kaseya’s MCP servers have changed how I run Inspired IT,” Seeds said. “Our Monday meeting packs, client health reports and security gap tracking now build themselves from live data. We set one rule early, which is that AI finds and suggests and people make the calls. That keeps my team focused on acting on the data and the decisions that follow.”

Learn more and get started with Kaseya’s MCP servers and skills.

What a connected platform delivers

“No two MSPs run the same business. Kaseya is the only platform built around that reality,” said Pratik Wadher, Chief Technology Officer at Kaseya. “MSPs don’t need another AI tool. They need a way to make the AI they’re already using understand the environment they’re responsible for. Kaseya’s pre-built skills and MCP servers connect AI to the operational and business context that makes the work meaningful. That connection turns AI from a standalone tool into an active part of how MSPs automate work, solve problems and serve customers.”

Kaseya Intelligence is powered by one of the industry’s largest operational datasets, including more than 17 million managed endpoints, three exabytes of protected data, 44.4 billion backup jobs each month and 1 billion historical support desk tickets. This foundation proves the context required to deliver actionable insights across IT operations, cyber security and cyber resilience.

Organisations using Kaseya’s platform achieve more than 25% faster growth and more than 20% higher profitability than industry averages. Those outcomes are reinforced by recent independent research conducted by Omdia, a global technology research group. MSPs using Kaseya’s Datto RMM, Autotask and IT Glue products reported $312 000 in annual savings for a 10-person team, 32% faster ticket resolution, 36% faster response times and the ability to manage 27% more endpoints per technician. For internal IT teams, the number was even greater, with $350 000 in annual savings and increased capacity without adding staff.