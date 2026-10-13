Kaseya survey finds human error is cyber security's biggest unsolved problem

Despite advances in security technology, people remain one of the most difficult vulnerabilities for organisations to address. (Image: iStock)

Kaseya’s 2026 Cybersecurity Report finds that 68% of IT and security professionals consider human error their top threat concern, while budget pressures, skills shortages and operational friction leave many organisations less prepared than they realise.

Kaseya, which positions itself as the leading global provider of AI-powered IT management and cyber security software, today released its Cybersecurity Report: Building Security That Survives Human Error, the most comprehensive look yet at how cyber security is really being practised on the ground. Based on responses from 1 132 MSPs and IT professionals across more than 60 countries, the research cuts through the theory to examine what is getting in the way of good security. The report closes with a Cyber Resilience Playbook offering practical guidance for building security programs that hold up under real-world conditions.

Human error remains the biggest security risk

Human error, including social engineering and distraction, ranks as the top threat vector 68% of respondents are most concerned about in the next 12 months, followed by e-mail at 55%. Among organisations that experienced an incident in the past three years, four of the top five contributing factors were people-related, led by poor user practices or gullibility (41%) and a lack of end-user cyber security training (40%).

The findings suggest that despite advances in security technology, people remain one of the most difficult vulnerabilities for organisations to address.

“People aren’t perfect, and everyone knows it. Yet much of cyber security still depends on people making the right decision every time,” said David Baggett, SVP and GM, Security Suite, Kaseya. “The path to true cyber resilience isn’t about eliminating mistakes. It’s about building an organisation that can withstand them. Expect mistakes, account for constraints and engineer around them.”

Being audit-ready doesn’t make compliance easy

Nearly 65% of respondents say they could pass a compliance audit today without preparation, but that confidence may be optimistic. When asked what could create problems during an audit, 49% pointed to incomplete documentation or policies, followed by security controls that are not fully implemented (34%) and a lack of employee security awareness or training (33%).

Cyber security investment isn’t keeping up with risk

Only 20% of IT departments say their cyber security budget is growing in line with real risk. At the same time, 77% of those surveyed describe themselves as under-resourced in some way: budgets held flat while threats grow (23%), growing but too slowly to keep pace (30%), or under-resourced and aware of it (24%). MSPs report a similar pattern among their client base, with 65% saying clients are underinvested in cyber security relative to their risk.

Key characteristics of high-performing MSPs

Alongside these findings, Kaseya is introducing an MSP resilience assessment, giving MSPs visibility into what high-performing companies do differently. High and low performers were defined by whether they met both revenue and growth goals over the last two quarters.

The assessment shows that high-performing MSPs have turned compliance, cyber insurance and AI adoption into competitive advantages, while low-performing MSPs – often constrained by budget or size – deprioritise those same areas.

Incident response and backup testing: Almost 30% of high-performing MSPs test their clients’ incident response plans quarterly, compared with 18% of low-performing MSPs. Only 11% of high-performing MSPs report not having an incident response plan, compared with 25% of low-performing MSPs. Across all MSPs, 15% do not have an incident response plan.

Compliance as a differentiator: High-performing MSPs are making compliance a more meaningful part of their business. A quarter generate 11%-25% of their revenue from compliance services, compared with 15% of low-performing MSPs, suggesting that compliance can be a strong differentiator and revenue opportunity

Tech stack depth: While foundational tools like EDR, MFA, BCDR and e-mail security are near-universal across all MSPs, high performers pull ahead on advanced, proactive layers, including SIEM adoption (48% high vs 42% all vs 31% low), NDR (52% top vs 44% all vs 27% low) and cloud security/CNAPP (32% high vs 22% all vs 13% low).

The report closes with a five-part playbook for building resilience into daily operations: designed for the mistakes teams already expect, making the case for investment before an incident forces the issue, removing friction so secure behaviour is the easy choice, using AI to extend stretched teams, and treating compliance as continuous work rather than a once-a-year scramble.

The full Cybersecurity Report is available here.