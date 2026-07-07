Kaspersky challenges IT leaders with next-generation cyber protection simulations

Companies need hands-on, strategic training that reflects real-world attack dynamics. (Image: Kaspersky)

Following its participation in ITWeb Security Summit events covering training and awareness topics, a global cyber security and digital privacy company Kaspersky has announced expanding its Kaspersky Interactive Protection Simulation (KIPS) with new advanced cyber attack scenarios tailored specifically for IT organisations. The update introduces realistic simulations of deepfake-enabled fraud, supply chain compromise, trusted relationship attacks and destructive wiper malware, helping businesses test their preparedness against today’s complex threat landscape.

IT companies remain one of the most attractive targets for cyber criminals. As attackers increasingly combine social engineering, supply chain manipulation and ransomware tactics, organisations require hands-on, strategic training that reflects real-world attack dynamics.

Kaspersky Interactive Protection Simulation is designed to bridge the communication gap between CISOs, IT teams and top management. By immersing participants in realistic cyber crisis scenarios, KIPS demonstrates the operational and business impact of attacks in an accessible, engaging format.

Real-world attacks in a realistic simulation environment

The updated IT-focused scenario in KIPS exposes participants to modern attack techniques observed by Kaspersky experts in active malicious campaigns targeting the IT sector.

Participants may face:

Binary Backdoor in the Build – a supply chain attack that compromises software during signing, packaging or distribution stages. Once deployed, the tampered product enables data theft, persistent remote access and the compromise of trusted customers downstream.

– a supply chain attack that compromises software during signing, packaging or distribution stages. Once deployed, the tampered product enables data theft, persistent remote access and the compromise of trusted customers downstream. DeepFake Boss – a social engineering campaign leveraging AI-generated video and voice impersonations of corporate executives to manipulate finance teams into initiating unauthorised payments.

– a social engineering campaign leveraging AI-generated video and voice impersonations of corporate executives to manipulate finance teams into initiating unauthorised payments. Trusted Relationship Attack (VPN) – exploitation of third-party access and remote connectivity tools to infiltrate corporate environments through contractors or service providers.

(VPN) – exploitation of third-party access and remote connectivity tools to infiltrate corporate environments through contractors or service providers. Wiper Attack (Babuk) – a destructive malware scenario based on leaked Babuk ransomware code. This scenario tests resilience against irreversible data corruption combined with ransomware deployment. In the simulation, if players fail to contain the attack in time, data becomes encrypted, forcing a complete rebuild from scratch.

IT companies can now choose between two dedicated attack scenarios, testing co-ordination, crisis management and decision-making under pressure. KIPS is available in both live (up to 100 participants) and online (up to 1 000 trainees) formats and provides detailed analytics on participants’ decisions, team co-ordination and benchmarking against previous sessions.

“To stay secure, organisations need a layered defence strategy that combines technology, processes and people. But investing in tools alone is not enough. Cyber resilience depends on awareness, co-ordination and the ability to respond effectively under pressure,” comments Svetlana Kalashnikova, Security Awareness expert at Kaspersky. “Kaspersky Interactive Protection Simulation, part of a comprehensive security awareness offering, helps organisations experience real-world attack scenarios in a controlled environment, strengthening decision-making, cross-team collaboration and executive understanding of cyber security risks. By transforming complex threats into practical learning experiences, we empower companies to build stronger, more resilient security cultures.”

More information about Kaspersky Interactive Protection Simulation is available here.