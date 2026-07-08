Kaspersky ICS CERT: The beginning of 2026 showed an increase in cyber attacks on the manufacturing sector

Attacks on the manufacturing sector in Q1 increased in multiple regions. (Image: Kaspersky)

Following its participation in ITWeb Security Summit events covering industrial cyber security, Kaspersky, in its new ICS CERT report, announced that in Q1 2026 the percentage of industrial control systems (ICS) on which malicious objects were blocked reached 19.6% globally. Kaspersky security solutions blocked malware from 10 052 different malware families of various categories on industrial automation systems. Regionally, the share of ICS computers that were attacked ranged from 27.4% in Africa to 9.1% in Northern Europe. Compared to the previous quarter, attacks on the manufacturing sector in Q1 increased in multiple regions, including in Europe and Asia.

Regional split

In terms of overall numbers across all industry sectors, five regions saw an increase in the share of attacked ICS computers in Q1 2026 compared to the previous quarter. These were Southern Europe, Russia, Northern Europe, Canada and Africa.

Industries

The percentage of ICS computers on which malicious objects were blocked in Q1 2026.

In Q1, biometric systems traditionally placed first in terms of the share of ICS computers on which malicious objects were blocked, at 26.4%. These systems commonly have internet access, are used for e-mail, and, in many cases, have minimal cyber security controls within the organisations that use these systems. Regionally, Southern Europe leads the ranking based on the percentage figures for biometric systems, at 35.15%. Africa follows at 29.58%, and Central Asia comes in third at 28.53%.

In the manufacturing industry, Southeast Asia ranks first among regions in terms of the percentage of ICS computers attacked (23.21%), followed by Africa (21.36%) and South Asia (20.13%).

In 2025, Kaspersky and VDC Research estimated that in just the first three quarters of 2025, cyber attacks on manufacturing organisations via ransomware could have generated over $18 billion globally in losses. Actual business losses could have been even higher when factoring in supply chain disruptions, reputational damage and recovery expenses.

“Legacy operational technology systems remain deeply embedded in manufacturing environments, which makes them vulnerable. Supply chain complexity and branching of the trusted partner network expands the attack surface beyond the network perimeter. Attackers are realising that targeting OT assets of an industrial enterprise is not rocket science, which is why factory shutdowns bring massive financial losses,” commented Evgeny Goncharov, Head of Kaspersky ICS CERT.

Full information is available in the report on Kaspersky ICS CERT website.

To keep OT computers protected from various threats, Kaspersky experts recommend: