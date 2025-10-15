Kaspersky intros online cyber security course for students

Kaspersky’s entry-level online course looks to give university students cyber security knowledge.

Kaspersky has rolled out an entry-level cyber security online course to introduce first- and second-year university students to the fundamental concepts of information security.

The move, says the cyber security firm, comes as human error increasingly becomes cited as a key factor contributing to security breaches.

In a statement, Kaspersky says the free course targets students of technical and non-technical specialities.

The course aims to help universities integrate cyber security awareness into the early stages of education, to equip students with the confidence to manage digital dependence and safeguard against emerging risks, it states.

“Cyber security is no longer the sole responsibility of information security departments – it’s a shared responsibility across all teams,” comments Evgeniya Russkikh, head of academic affairs at Kaspersky.

“By introducing cyber security concepts awareness early in a student’s academic journey, universities can help build a workforce that is not only technically proficient but also security-conscious from day one. In today’s threat landscape, competitiveness begins with preparedness.”

Delivered by experts through a video lesson format, the course includes the basic concepts of cyber security, attacker tools, the types of cyber attacks, areas of cyber security and the future of cyber security, according to the statement.

With 26 lessons, of between five to 30 minutes long, the course includes self-assessment questions at the end of each topic. Participants who complete all the tests and pass the final evaluation test with at least a 70% result will receive a Kaspersky certificate of completion.

“The course is structured to provide students with the knowledge required for both their everyday life and professional career, ensuring they get acquainted with the basic principles of working with data and digital assets,” notes Kaspersky.

“The training teaches key cyber security terms and concepts, reveals the main information security fields, and outlines attackers’ tactics and techniques. For those who want to choose a cyber security career path, or prepare to enter this field, a separate session offers career guidance, outlining the skills and expertise required to embark on a career in various information security roles.”

The course is also available for members of the Kaspersky Academy Alliance. It can be implemented into a university’s educational programme by request, says the cyber security firm.