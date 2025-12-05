Kastelo GIGS rewards: Turning your mobile network into an earning opportunity

Kastelo GIGS rewards are flexible and practical.

When Kastelo created GIGS, the mission was simple: to give South Africans a fairer, smarter and easier alternative to traditional mobile networks. For too long, people have been paying for bundles they don’t fully use, watching their data expire and losing money that could have been spent on the things that really matter. Kastelo GIGS changes that by putting control back in your hands, and now, it goes one step further with rewards that help you earn while you stay connected.

The network that gives back

Kastelo GIGS rewards are built in from the moment you sign up or move your number to the network. You’re welcomed with 500MB when you join and R100 in GIGS when you move your number to the network. The best part is that you can hang onto your data for as long as you like, because it never expires. It’s one of several ways GIGS ensures value doesn’t go to waste.

One of the simplest ways to start earning more is through referrals. Invite your friends and family to join GIGS, and every time one of them signs up, you earn 500MB of free data. The more data they use, the more you keep earning; it’s that easy. If you play it smart, you don’t have to pay for data top-ups because you keep on earning based on their usage.

GIGS is more than just data

Unlike traditional rewards that lock you into discounts or points you don’t need, Kastelo GIGS rewards are flexible and practical. You can easily convert your data that you’re not using into rands (ZAR) or even other currencies in your wallet on the Kastelo app. That means your network doesn’t just keep you connected, it can actually put money back in your pocket. It’s extra income that can help with life’s everyday expenses, like buying a coffee, paying for an Uber or grabbing a quick bite, while staying connected.

Building a community of earners

Kastelo GIGS is about more than saving money on data; it’s about creating a community where everyone benefits. By sharing GIGS with people you know, you’re helping them break free from the old rules of mobile while earning rewards yourself. You and your referrals can quickly find yourself in a position where you never have to pay for data again, because your earnings are keeping you connected. It’s a win-win that makes the network stronger for everyone.

Trust you can count on

As part of Kastelo, a trusted fintech that’s been helping South Africans make money easy for years, GIGS is backed by a proven commitment to security, innovation and transparency. With Kastelo GIGS, rewards are more than a nice-to-have; they’re a way to rethink what your mobile network can do for you. Instead of wasting money on data that expires or bundles you’ll never use, you now have a network that helps you to save money, earn extra income and empowers you to share real value with the people around you.

Kastelo GIGS isn’t just about affordable data; it’s about building a fairer, more connected future. With rewards built in, customers can save, earn and share value in a way that no other network in South Africa offers.

Visit to sign up and start earning.