Kastelo GIGS: SA’s game-changing mobile network

Kastelo GIGS is transforming the way customers use data.

South Africa’s mobile industry recently had a major shake-up. Kastelo, a trusted local fintech known for simplifying money management, has officially launched Kastelo GIGS. This next-generation mobile network redefines how South Africans use and pay for data and airtime.

With Kastelo GIGS, customers get a mobile experience built around affordability, transparency, flexibility and real control. Three things that are often missing from traditional networks.

Why choose Kastelo GIGS?

For too long, South Africans have been forced into buying data that expires, bundles they don’t fully use and plans that don’t adapt to their real needs. Kastelo GIGS changes that.

“South Africans have been settling for too long; expensive bundles, expiry dates and the painful trade-off between flexibility and affordability,” says Nicholas Burke, CEO at Kastelo. “With GIGS, we’re changing that. We’re putting power back in people’s hands, making mobile simpler, fairer and built around everyday needs.”

At the heart of GIGS is a single, simple balance. Instead of juggling different bundles for data, minutes and SMS, customers top up once and that balance works across everything. Data also never expires, so customers keep what they pay for. And in a first for South Africa, GIGS lets users sell back unused data for cash, giving customers real value and flexibility.

Kastelo isn’t new to solving real challenges for South Africans. As a fintech, the company has already helped thousands simplify money management through its app. With GIGS, Kastelo brings the same security, reliability and customer-first innovation into the mobile space.

Built for South Africa’s digital generation

Kastelo GIGS is designed for digital-first, cost-conscious South Africans who want their mobile network to work as hard as they do. Whether you’re a student stretching your budget, a young professional balancing work and life or a content creator needing reliable data, you decide how to use your balance, with no lengthy contracts and no waste.

And it’s not just about saving money. By putting control back in customers’ hands, GIGS is helping to build a connected community where affordability doesn’t mean compromise.

Easy to get started

Getting started with Kastelo GIGS is simple. Customers can activate instantly with an eSIM in South Africa, or choose a physical SIM card available nationwide. Thanks to a partnership with Pargo, SIMs can be collected for free at over 200 Clicks stores across the country.

More than just a network

Kastelo GIGS is more than a mobile network; it’s part of Kastelo’s broader mission to give people control of their money and digital lives. Alongside its core features, customers can already enjoy built-in rewards, earning extra value just for staying connected. It’s one more way GIGS ensures every rand goes further.

With Kastelo GIGS, South Africans no longer have to accept the old rules of mobile networks. This is a network designed around you and your friends, where you use your data your way.

Ready to experience the future of mobile? Visit www.kastelo.co.za/gigs to learn more and join the movement.