Kastelo makes investing easy with tax-free savings account offering

Tax-free savings with Kastelo.

Kastelo is proud to announce a tax-free savings account (TFSA) designed to make investing accessible, easy and completely in your control. The new TFSA, in partnership with Sygnia, is available on Kastelo’s intuitive app. Anyone can start building their savings in a tax-efficient way without the usual complexity that often comes with investment products.

The TFSA gives South Africans the opportunity to grow their money while keeping it safe from tax on returns, making it a powerful tool for both short-term goals and long-term financial planning. Kastelo’s app has been built around the idea that managing your money should be easy, and opening a TFSA is no exception. Users can set up their account and deposit funds all in just a few taps.

“For us, this isn’t just another investment product – it’s about giving people control over their financial future,” said Nicholas Burke, CEO of Kastelo. “We’ve designed access to the TFSA to be intuitive, transparent and flexible, so that anyone, whether you’re investing R500 or R10 000, can start growing their money without stress or confusion.”

Kastelo’s TFSA on the app also allows users to invest according to their comfort level with risk, giving them the freedom to choose investment funds that align with their goals. The app’s clear interface and easy navigation make investing straightforward, even for first-time investors.

The TFSA is now live and available through the Kastelo app.

For more information, visit Kastelo’s website or download the app from your phone’s app store.

Kastelo is an authorised financial services provider (FSP 51074), regulated by the FSCA. T&Cs apply.