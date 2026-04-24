Kelvin Nhlapo named new GM at IITPSA

Kelvin Nhlapo, General Manager of the IITPSA.

The board of the Institute of Information Technology Professionals (IITPSA) has announced that Kelvin Nhlapo has been appointed General Manager of the IITPSA with effect from 1 April 2026.

Nhlapo joined the IITPSA as Head of Business Development in 2019, and was appointed Acting General Manager in July 2025.

IITPSA Vice-President John Singh says that during his tenure as Head of Business Development and Acting General Manager, Nhlapo helped build the institute's value proposition for members and strengthen its ties with IT industry bodies and IT businesses – even across borders. “Therefore, we are confident in his ability to both lead day-to-day operations and foster new relationships between the institute and IT stakeholders," Singh says.

Nhlapo holds an MBA from MANCOSA, a post-graduate diploma in Business Management, and a Bachelors of Business Administration, and has extensive experience in leadership roles across the technology ecosystem. He is passionate about advancing South Africa's ICT profession, and under his leadership, the IITPSA has been working to drive closer collaboration with the IT industry.

His vision for the IITPSA is to build a truly member-centred professional home for every ICT practitioner in South Africa, whether established, emerging or aspiring.

Nhlapo says: "I envision an institute dedicated to delivering meaningful value to its members by supporting their professional growth, recognising their expertise through accredited designations, strengthening their industry connections and representing their interests through a strong, unified voice that advances careers and upholds the integrity of the profession.

"For prospective members, the IITPSA will stand as a mark of credibility, growth and opportunity, offering a clear pathway to professional recognition, relevance in a rapidly evolving digital economy and access to a community that opens doors,” he concludes.



