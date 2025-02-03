Key features to look for in a website builder for your business needs

Selecting the right website builder. (Image: Supplied)

A strong online presence is fundamental for businesses in today’s digital landscape. To this end, choosing the right website builder can greatly impact your business's online visibility, user engagement and overall success. Here are the main features to look for when selecting a website builder for your business needs.

Ease of use and intuitive interface

A website builder should be user-friendly, even for those with limited technical skills. Look for a platform with a drag-and-drop interface, allowing you to add, move and customise elements with ease.

Templates and pre-designed layouts can simplify the process so that your website looks professional without requiring coding knowledge.

Customisation options

Your website should reflect your brand identity. A good website builder provides extensive customisation options, including the ability to change fonts, colours, layouts and images.

This flexibility means your site aligns with your business’s unique aesthetic and messaging, creating a consistent brand experience for visitors.

Mobile responsiveness

With mobile devices accounting for a significant portion of web traffic, mobile responsiveness is non-negotiable. Make sure the website builder you choose automatically optimises your site for smartphones and tablets, providing a seamless user experience across all devices.

SEO tools and features

Search engine optimisation (SEO) is critical for driving organic traffic to your website. The right website builder will offer built-in SEO tools, such as meta tag customisation, image alt text and URL optimisation.

Advanced builders may also provide analytics to track your site's performance and identify opportunities for improvement.

E-commerce functionality

For businesses planning to sell products or services online, e-commerce capabilities are essential. Look for a website builder that offers secure payment gateways, inventory management and product display options.

Integration with shipping providers and the ability to offer discounts or promotions are also valuable features for e-commerce businesses.

Integration with third-party tools

Modern businesses rely on various tools and platforms for marketing, analytics and customer relationship management (CRM). A strong website builder should seamlessly integrate with third-party tools such as Google Analytics, e-mail marketing software and social media platforms.

These integrations streamline operations and help you manage your online presence more effectively.

Reliable hosting and security features

Security is paramount for any business website. Choose a website builder that includes reliable hosting and offers essential security features such as SSL certificates, regular backups and protection against cyber threats.

Secure hosting means that your site remains accessible and safe for users, building their trust in your brand.

Cost and scalability

Consider your budget and future growth when selecting a website builder. While some platforms offer free plans, they may come with limitations such as ads or restricted features. A scalable website builder allows you to upgrade your plan as your business grows, accommodating increased traffic, additional pages and advanced functionalities.

Customer support

Lastly, reliable customer support can make a huge difference when you encounter technical challenges. Look for a website builder with multiple support channels, including live chat, e-mail and a knowledge base. Responsive customer service sees that any issues are resolved quickly, minimising disruptions to your business.