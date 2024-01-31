Keynote at Security Summit to explore the impact of GenAI on cyber security strategy

AI's implications for cyber security will be under the spotlight at ITWeb’s Security Summit in June

Daniel Cuthbert, global head of cyber security research at Santander, will examine the profound implications of GenAI on cyber security defence strategies in his keynote at ITWeb’s Security Summit 2024.

The annual gathering of cyber security decision makers and professionals, local and global experts and practitioners will take place from 4-6 June at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg

Cuthbert’s talk on day two of the conference will address some of the most pressing issues related to generative AI, such as:

How can AI be used as an enabler for cyber security?

How to deal with employee concerns over job security?

How can generative AI be used as a tool to help fill critical gaps, including skill shortages?

With over 20 years of experience in penetration testing, red teaming, and secure software design, Cuthbert directs cyber security research at Santander, and is a member of the Cyber Technology External Advisory Group at the UK's Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

In his role, he directs research on cyber security technology platforms and tradecraft, and collaborates with start-ups, venture capital, academia, and independent security researchers to position Grupo Santander as a world-class cyber security organisation.

He is the original co-author of the OWASP Testing Guide, released in 2003, and now the co-author of the OWASP Application Security Verification Standard (ASVS). He also sits on BlackHat’s review board and is a regular speaker at major cybersecurity events.

Cuthbert joins an impressive line-up of local and global speakers at the summit, including ethical hacker Jamie Woodruff; professor Hoda Alkhzaimi, co-chair of the WEF Global Future Council on Cyber Security; and Nanjira Sambuli, fellow of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

He’ll share examples of organisations that are successfully using AI to enhance their cyber security operations and examine how security vendors are embedding AI within their products.

