Keyrus deploys actionable intelligence for improved healthcare management

Developing meaningful KPIs to drive the right decisions and actions.

Keyrus was tasked by a leading international healthcare service group to enable delivery of the highest possible level of patient service. With expertise in designing end-to-end modern data architecture, the data and digital consultancy has deployed a sophisticated BI analytics solution to improve patient safety for this customer.

The healthcare group now leverages the advantages of a vastly enhanced, data-driven reporting system, optimised for their global patient safety management infrastructure. The customer benefits from instant access to comprehensive and real-time patient safety data, covering all dimensions of care. This is paired with a cutting-edge management dashboard that features colour-coded graphic statuses, predictive alerts and proactive intervention strategies, heralding a new era of actionable intelligence in healthcare management.

Challenge: Insufficient reporting

The group recently implemented a global patient safety management system. This system captures all patients’ incidents that take place within the hospital to ensure compliance and assist audits. However, its reporting capability was insufficient as comprehensive information about the most commonly occurring events, their frequency per hospital and their reporting among the different management divisions was missing.

The customer required reporting that offers immediate, full visibility into the number of events at any point in time to improve patient safety. Detailed analyses of prevalence and place of different events, and prevention of these events, were a desired outcome of this project.

Solution: Progressive BI analytics routed in complex data modelling

The group engaged Keyrus to design and implement rigorous data analyses and reporting that enable access to real-time patient safety information. The group was using world-leading BI tool, Tableau, of which Keyrus is the only Premier Partner on the African continent.

The consultancy has an established reputation as a trusted partner on its clients’ data and digital transformation journeys. This, together with its global reach and hands-on approach to the solutions it delivers, made it the partner of choice for the healthcare giant.

“The solution involved complex data modelling as the patient safety management system was designed as an operational and not a reporting system,” explains Nomcebo Malinga, Data Analytics Consultant at Keyrus. “We therefore worked closely with the customer’s staff to define and develop meaningful KPIs to drive the right decisions and actions.”

Benefit: Real-time reporting that dramatically improves the patients’ safety

The customer now has accurate, real-time information at their fingertips. The customer is able to see when events tend to occur, at which facilities, contributory factors, circumstances, patient outcomes and risk factors. Perhaps most importantly, they can pick up trends that enable them to put processes and interventions in place to further improve patient safety.

The group also now boasts a clinical decision support dashboard for items that require management or operational action. This shows new actions, those in progress and overdue actions, which are flagged. Statuses are colour-coded for ease of use. Each incident is tracked until it is closed, together with what caused it and how it could be avoided in future.

“Once we have built up more data records, there may be future scope to run machine learning (ML) algorithms to predict incidents based on common trends,” notes Malinga.

Our team at Keyrus is ideally positioned to assist all our customers throughout the entire process of data architecture to effective decision intelligence,” concludes Craig Andrew, Head of Data and Analytics at Keyrus.