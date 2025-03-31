Keyrus partners with Snowflake to transform data capabilities in SA

Snowflake partnership announcement.

As a leader in data and digital consulting and an expert in modern data architecture, Keyrus is proud to announce its official partnership with Snowflake, a platform that powers the AI Data Cloud. This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter in Keyrus' mission to provide cutting-edge, end-to-end data solutions that enable businesses to make more informed, data-driven decisions.

In line with the global trends and growing demand for Snowflake in Africa, Keyrus has made a strategic decision to invest in training and certification to develop locally based expertise. Keyrus has become an official Snowflake AI Data Cloud Services Select partner with dedicated resources and expertise to propel its customers on their data-driven journey.

“We are committed to delivering best-in-class solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” says Steven Hunt, Strategic Sales Manager at Keyrus. “Our partnership with Snowflake allows us to offer organisations in South Africa access to one of the most advanced cloud-based data platforms available, ensuring they can harness the full potential of their data with security, scalability and speed.”

Snowflake’s unique architecture enables businesses to store, analyse and share data seamlessly, eliminating silos and fostering a more connected and intelligent approach to decision-making. By integrating Snowflake’s powerful capabilities with Keyrus’ expertise in data strategy, implementation and optimisation, organisations across various industries in South Africa will drive efficiency, reduce costs and unlock new growth opportunities.

Snowflake’s key differentiator is its ability to process large volumes of data at lightning speed while maintaining strict governance and security standards as well as to unify data across clouds and regions, breaking down data barriers and providing deeper insights faster than ever before. Combined with Keyrus’ deep industry knowledge and technical expertise, this partnership will drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency and support South African organisations in leveraging data to accelerate their digital transformation journey.

This partnership is a significant milestone in expanding Snowflake’s footprint in South Africa, and aligns with Snowflake’s recent announcement of its commitment to expanding AI Data Cloud infrastructure in Africa, with support for AWS in Cape Town set to launch by July 2025.

"At Keyrus, we make data matter. We are proud to have deployed Snowflake as part of a modern data stack at our valued customer, Higher Education Partners Africa, providing a powerful technology solution to significantly improving their marketing effectiveness.

“We are excited about the benefits we can deliver through implementation of Snowflake and look forward to helping businesses in South Africa unlock the true power of their data,” comments Craig Andrew, Head of Data Analytics at Keyrus.

We at Keyrus have the insight and expertise to partner with you in planning and executing an effective data strategy that delivers tangible business value. Contact Keyrus at sales@keyrus.co.za.