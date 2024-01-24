Keyrus unlocks powerful dynamic data visualisation for GoTyme Bank

Keyrus helped to improve GoTyme’s dashboards.

Tech-forward digital bank, GoTyme Bank, enlisted the expertise of Keyrus to enhance its data visualisation and use of business intelligence (BI) tool, Tableau.

Keyrus, a trusted partner for building sustainable, high-performing data architectures, helped improve GoTyme’s dashboards by incorporating complex dynamic visualisations for improved efficiency, optimal security and faster decision-making.

Fact sheet Solution: Tableau Industry: Banking Provider: Keyrus User: GOTyme Bank

As a hi-tech bank with a human touch, GoTyme Bank seeks to set the bar for next-level banking characterised by continuing innovation.

Challenge

With 90% of the information transmitted to the brain visually, data visualisation is a powerful tool that boosts both communication and research – a formidable combination of technical analytics and storytelling in which data science meets design. From faster decision-making to finding trends and patterns, and strengthening communication among the team, organisations that leverage their data visualisation stay ahead of the competition.

GoTyme, a joint venture of Tyme, a multi-country digital banking group, with members of the Gokongwei group of companies, sought the renowned expertise of Keyrus, a global consultancy and technology company, in the use of Tableau to enhance its data visualisation capabilities and sustain its competitive edge.

Keyrus is committed to give meaning to data by revealing its full scope, particularly from people-oriented perspectives. As a GoTyme partner, Keyrus helped design, develop and deploy the next generation of dashboards that would empower GoTyme to hone in more tightly on aspects such as data governance, collaboration, scalability and security.

JC van Staden, head of data and analytics at GoTyme, says: “We wanted to explore the full potential of our existing BI tool and create interactive, engaging dashboards that could answer pressing business questions with visually appealing views and graphs to simplify core metrics for our business users.”

Solution: Improved intel and insight

Keyrus is famous for its robust expertise in Tableau data processing, analysis and visualisation. In this collaboration with GoTyme, it deployed seasoned consultants to aid in crafting new dashboards and configuring the server environment. It conducted a series of brown bag sessions, along with hands-on demonstrations, to train users on the diverse features of Tableau. The BI expert also played a pivotal role in crafting various intricate visualisations.

Keyrus has been working closely with GoTyme to drive innovation and build the foundation for solutions that empower long-term success.

Recognising the importance of effective change and task management throughout the project, Keyrus recommended utilising Confluence as a collaboration and knowledge-sharing platform.

As GoTyme’s change and task management and collaboration system, Confluence plays a critical role in documenting dashboard-related tasks. This, in turn, facilitates collaboration among BI team members, allowing them to record change requests, plan, organise, communicate and monitor the dashboard development process.

Craig Andrew, Keyrus head of BI & Analytics, says: “Digital banks compete with traditional banks, and as such, must cater to consumers seeking world-class banking products. They must prioritise creating the best customer experience while ensuring top-notch performance and security.”

Benefits

GoTyme Bank today enjoys highly effective dashboards that ensure optimal performance, security and informed decision-making. Moving forward, GoTyme can create its own intricate visualisations using Tableau, including informative radar charts. These multidimensional graphs illustrate various metrics crucial to the bank, such as detailed customer information, retail store performance and regional data at a quick glance. This capability helps identify potential targeted marketing strategies and campaigns to be run.

End-users at GoTyme Bank can independently generate their reports, posing questions to the data in simple terms, eliminating the need to continually request assistance from the BI team.

Moreover, GoTyme can now effortlessly track revenue, expenditures and overall profitability, on top of streamlining communication with investors by automatically sending visually appealing reports in PDF format.

Valuable partnership

Van Staden says: “Thanks to the Keyrus experts and our knowledge-sharing sessions, we now incorporate more advanced and powerful Tableau visualisations and features, such as parameters, filters, calculations, actions, maps, charts and dynamic zone visibility in our dashboards and reports.”

Andrew adds that it is a singular honour for Keyrus to be collaborating with GoTyme: “Keyrus is delighted to offer services and partnership to such an important player in the rapidly developing digital banking sector. GoTyme Bank is challenging the status quo, and we are privileged to have been invited to help them remain agile and drive new levels of innovation.”

About GoTyme Bank

GoTyme is regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and is a joint venture of Tyme, a multi-country digital banking group, with members of the Gokongwei Group of companies, namely Robinsons Bank, Robinsons Land Corporation and Robinsons Retail Holdings. GoTyme Bank aims to unlock its customers’ financial potential with the convenience and security of digital banking. With a hi-tech high touch approach, GoTyme Bank combines the ease of immediate account opening with a personalised debit card released through kiosks located in shopping malls throughout the Philippines, plus the power of self-serve financial solutions accessible through an intuitive “all in one” banking app. These, along with other industry-leading offerings, set GoTyme Bank on track to revolutionise banking in the Philippines.

