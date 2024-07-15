KHIPU introduces SOC-in-a-BOX: Simple, affordable 24/7 cyber threat protection

SOC-in-a-BOX helps to secure your critical systems.

Businesses across all sectors face growing cyber threats, making robust security measures indispensable. Understanding these challenges, KHIPU proudly presents "SOC-in-a-BOX", an innovative and cost-effective SOC solution designed to provide around-the-clock threat detection, response and protection services tailored specifically for various sectors.

What is SOC-in-a-BOX?

SOC-in-a-BOX is a comprehensive security operations centre service, developed to address the barriers preventing organisations from deploying fully operational SOCs. This all-in-one solution ensures your systems are protected 24/7, offering a blend of advanced technology and expert support, all at an affordable price. It’s designed to be easily deployable and scalable, making it the ideal choice for businesses that are either starting their cyber security journey or looking to enhance their current operations.

Who benefits from SOC-in-a-BOX?

This service is perfect for businesses embarking on or expanding their SOC capabilities. Whether you're initiating your first 24x7x365 SOC or seeking to augment your existing cyber security infrastructure, SOC-in-a-BOX provides a proven, efficient and effective method to secure your critical systems. It allows for future growth, ensuring your business can adapt to evolving cyber security needs.

Key features of KHIPU SOC-in-a-BOX

Bespoke SOC design and rapid deployment: SOC-in-a-BOX includes the full set-up of a SOC service using extended detection and response technology. This ensures your mission-critical assets are protected fast, with the flexibility to scale as your needs evolve.

24x7x365 protection : The service offers continuous monitoring and threat response, ensuring your systems are safeguarded at all times.

: The service offers continuous monitoring and threat response, ensuring your systems are safeguarded at all times. Dedicated incident response : With around-the-clock incident response, you can rely on prompt and effective action against any threats.

: With around-the-clock incident response, you can rely on prompt and effective action against any threats. Expert support : Gain 24x7 access to KHIPU’s cyber security experts, who work in partnership with your internal teams, providing guidance and support whenever needed.

: Gain 24x7 access to KHIPU’s cyber security experts, who work in partnership with your internal teams, providing guidance and support whenever needed. SOAR playbooks : Benefit from a portfolio of pre-built security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) playbooks that address common security challenges, streamlining your response processes.

: Benefit from a portfolio of pre-built security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) playbooks that address common security challenges, streamlining your response processes. Comprehensive reporting : Receive detailed reports on all security observations, activities, and actions taken, keeping you informed and empowered to make data-driven decisions.

: Receive detailed reports on all security observations, activities, and actions taken, keeping you informed and empowered to make data-driven decisions. Community-driven intelligence : SOC-in-a-BOX ensures proactive communication and protection against sophisticated threats. This community-driven approach enhances overall security and raises awareness of unusual behaviours across the network.

: SOC-in-a-BOX ensures proactive communication and protection against sophisticated threats. This community-driven approach enhances overall security and raises awareness of unusual behaviours across the network. Perfect for existing Palo Alto NGFW users: While KHIPU’s SOC-in-a-BOX is applicable to organisations regardless of technologies used, the service is especially compelling for application within Palo Alto Networks Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) environments, enabling complete endpoint, network and cloud threat visibility, protection and prevention.

Embrace the future of cyber security and take the next step

SOC-in-a-BOX stands out as a versatile and comprehensive solution for businesses aiming to strengthen their cyber security posture. By providing a scalable, expert-driven and continuous protection service, it addresses the unique challenges faced by various industries, ensuring that your business remains secure in an increasingly digital world.

Ready to enhance your cyber security infrastructure with SOC-in-a-BOX?

Click here: https://www.khipu-networks.com/cyber-security/managed-soc-services/soc-in-a-box/ to learn more and schedule a demo.