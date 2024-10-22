KHIPU Networks announces end-of-year security promotions to bolster network, cyber security performance

Get your SOC-in-a-BOX before 1 December.

KHIPU Networks, which positions itself as a leading provider of cyber security solutions, today announced a suite of end-of-year promotions designed to empower organisations across all sectors to strengthen their network infrastructure and overall security posture. KHIPU is committed to helping organisations deliver robust, future-proofed networks while staying ahead of evolving cyber threats.

Speaking on this year’s promotional focus, KHIPU CCO Matt Ashman said: “In today’s ever-changing cyber security landscape, proactive measures are crucial. These promotions are designed to make it easier for organisations of all sizes to access the essential tools and services they need to strengthen their defences and mitigate cyber risks.”

KHIPU’s current promotions are listed below:

Free wireless network assessment will help to identify weaknesses and optimise your performance:

This promotion offers a complimentary wireless network assessment to identify potential vulnerabilities within your existing wireless network deployment. This free assessment will compare your current wireless deployment against the latest wireless network design standards specific to your industry. You’ll receive a comprehensive report with recommendations, expert advice and suggested solutions to address any performance issues.

Enhanced, around-the-clock security and cost savings with KHIPU SOC-in-a-BOX:

KHIPU’s flagship SOC-in-a-BOX solution is now available for a reduced price of R661 000 per year. This managed security operations centre (SOC) service provides continuous 24x7x365 cyber threat monitoring, detection and protection for your critical systems. Additionally, for a limited time, KHIPU is offering to extend its SOC services to 300 endpoints, with an extra 50 endpoints offered free of charge for all SOC-in-a-BOX orders placed before 1 December 2024.

Phishing assessment credits to enhance employee cyber threat awareness:

KHIPU’s simulated phishing and awareness training services help organisations identify vulnerabilities and fortify their overall cyber security posture. During this promotion, for every three phishing assessment credits purchased, you’ll receive one additional credit free of charge. This allows you to conduct more simulations, track employee engagement with simulated threats and gain valuable insights into your workforce’s susceptibility to phishing attacks.

Proactive network monitoring with KARMA Managed NOC services:

With KHIPU’s promotional offer on its KARMA Managed NOC services, purchase 24×7 proactive health monitoring for 30 devices and KHIPU will include 10 free extra devices to be monitored 24x7. This integrated solution provides continuous monitoring of your network infrastructure by KHIPU’s NOC teams, ensuring immediate response and investigation in case of any issues.

Take advantage of these end-of-year savings:

To learn more about these promotions and how KHIPU Networks can help you achieve a more secure future, visit: https://www.khipu-networks.com/eoy-promo-2024/.