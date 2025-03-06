KineticSkunk achieves AWS Advanced Tier status and Amazon ECS Service Delivery designation

KineticSkunk achieves new milestone. (Image: KineticSkunk)

KineticSkunk, which positions itself as a leading provider of cloud engineering and digital transformation solutions, is proud to announce its latest milestone in cloud excellence. The company has successfully completed the AWS Accelerated Development Program, earning the prestigious AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status and the highly sought-after Amazon ECS Service Delivery designation.

This achievement underscores KineticSkunk’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge AWS solutions that drive scalability, agility and business transformation for its clients. By meeting stringent requirements, including APN validation, technical validation, and GTM execution, the company has further solidified its position as a trusted AWS Professional Services Partner.

Empowering businesses with AWS excellence

The AWS Advanced Tier designation is awarded to partners demonstrating deep technical expertise, proven customer success and a strong commitment to AWS best practices. By also securing the Amazon ECS Service Delivery designation, KineticSkunk showcases its proficiency in optimising containerised workloads, ensuring seamless deployment, management and scalability of container-based applications.

"This is a game-changer for us and our clients," said Donovan Mulder, CEO of KineticSkunk. "Cloud innovation isn’t just about keeping up – it’s about leading the charge. This designation from AWS reaffirms our expertise in delivering world-class cloud solutions that help businesses scale faster, reduce complexity and stay ahead in the digital economy."

A team effort driving cloud innovation

KineticSkunk credits this success to its dedicated team of cloud engineers, DevOps specialists and AWS-certified professionals. Their relentless pursuit of excellence and passion for solving complex cloud challenges have made this milestone possible.

"This achievement reflects the hard work, expertise and innovation mindset that defines KineticSkunk," said Adam Gallant, AWS Practice Lead at KineticSkunk. "With this recognition, we’re even more equipped to help businesses accelerate their cloud journey and maximise the benefits of Amazon ECS and AWS infrastructure."

What’s next?

This milestone is just the beginning. As a newly designated AWS Advanced Tier Partner, KineticSkunk is set to expand its cloud solutions portfolio, invest in AWS training and certifications and continue driving customer success through cloud-native solutions.

For businesses looking to leverage AWS for agility, cost efficiency and innovation, KineticSkunk is the go-to partner for seamless cloud adoption and digital transformation.

For more information, visit kineticskunk.io or contact Donovan Mulder, donovan@kineticskunk.io, (+27) 21 300 6295.