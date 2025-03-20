KineticSkunk achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner status for third consecutive year

KineticSkunk is a Microsoft Solutions Partner.

KineticSkunk, which positions itself as a leader in DevOps, DevSecOps and cloud innovation, proudly announces its continued designation as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation (Azure) in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. This milestone marks five years of proven excellence, having previously held Microsoft Gold Partner status for Cloud Platform and DevOps before transitioning to the new Solutions Partner framework.

A testament to excellence in cloud and DevOps

The Microsoft Solutions Partner designation validates KineticSkunk’s ability to deliver innovative, scalable and secure solutions on Azure, helping businesses accelerate digital transformation. The company has continuously demonstrated deep expertise in application modernisation, cloud-native development and DevOps automation – aligning with Microsoft's highest partnership standards.

"Achieving this recognition for the third consecutive year reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class cloud solutions," said Donovan Mulder, CEO of Kinetic Skunk. "With five years of Microsoft-recognised excellence, we continue to empower businesses with cutting-edge cloud, DevOps, DevSecOps and observability solutions."

Empowering future Azure engineers

Beyond delivering high-impact cloud solutions, KineticSkunk has a strong track record of training and mentoring interns from disadvantaged backgrounds, equipping them with expertise in Microsoft Azure technologies. This initiative has successfully produced skilled Azure DevOps and cloud engineers, reinforcing the company’s dedication to bridging the digital divide and cultivating new talent.

"Our commitment extends beyond technology – we invest in people. By training aspiring engineers in Azure DevOps and cloud solutions, we create future-ready professionals who contribute meaningfully to the tech industry," Mulder added.

Why this matters for businesses

As a trusted Microsoft Solutions Partner, Kinetic Skunk offers businesses: