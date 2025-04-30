KineticSkunk launches new Azure Marketplace services

Azure services.

KineticSkunk, a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation, today announced the launch of two new consulting services on the Azure Marketplace: KineticSkunk Migration and Modernisation Services and AI-Driven Cloud Application Development Modernisation Services. These offerings are designed to help organisations drive cloud transformation, modernise application development practices and unlock the full potential of Microsoft Azure.

As a trusted Microsoft partner, with a four-year track record of delivering excellence in cloud, DevOps and digital innovation, KineticSkunk continues to empower customers on their modernisation journeys. Their Digital & App Innovation Solutions Partner designation affirms their technical capabilities and consistent customer success across Azure ecosystems.

KineticSkunk Migration and Modernisation Services

Migration and modernisation services.

Modernise with confidence.

KineticSkunk’s Migration and Modernisation Service is a comprehensive solution designed to help organisations transition from legacy systems and first-generation cloud applications to modern, scalable and secure Microsoft Azure environments.

The service covers the full modernisation life cycle:

Assessment and strategy: Cloud readiness evaluations, application portfolio analysis and target architecture design – including options for VMs, app services, containers and serverless workloads.

Cloud readiness evaluations, application portfolio analysis and target architecture design – including options for VMs, app services, containers and serverless workloads. Execution: Migration delivery using infrastructure as code (IaC) tools such as Terraform, Bicep and ARM templates, combined with CI/CD automation pipelines through Azure DevOps or GitHub Actions.

Migration delivery using infrastructure as code (IaC) tools such as Terraform, Bicep and ARM templates, combined with CI/CD automation pipelines through Azure DevOps or GitHub Actions. Optimisation and governance: Post-migration cost governance, security hardening, monitoring set-up and operational efficiency enablement.

Clients can re-host, refactor or re-platform workloads with minimal disruption and maximum return on investment (ROI). Engagements conclude either with empowered client handover (including structured training and knowledge transfer) or a transition to KineticSkunk’s managed services model for continued optimisation and support.

This service is ideal for:

Organisations with on-premises or legacy cloud workloads.

Teams migrating from AWS, GCP or outdated Azure implementations.

Businesses adopting DevOps and modern cloud practices.

Application Development Modernisation Services

Application development modernisation.

Revolutionise application development with AI and Azure.

Kinetic Skunk’s AI-Driven Cloud Application Development Modernisation Service helps organisations transform their software development, testing and deployment processes by integrating Microsoft Azure, AI automation and DevOps best practices.

Key features and benefits include:

Integration of industry-leading tools: Seamlessly connect GitHub, GitHub Actions and LambdaTest to optimise CI/CD pipelines and drive efficient testing and deployment.

Seamlessly connect GitHub, GitHub Actions and LambdaTest to optimise CI/CD pipelines and drive efficient testing and deployment. AI-enhanced productivity: Embed Microsoft Copilot into workflows to automate repetitive tasks, accelerate coding and boost team efficiency.

Embed Microsoft Copilot into workflows to automate repetitive tasks, accelerate coding and boost team efficiency. Comprehensive security: Implement security measures including SAST, DAST, container scanning and secrets management.

Implement security measures including SAST, DAST, container scanning and secrets management. Customisable and scalable solutions: Tailored architectures and flexible engagement models to suit organisations of all sizes.

Tailored architectures and flexible engagement models to suit organisations of all sizes. End-to-end delivery: From initial assessment and design through implementation, validation, training and continuous support.

Structured across seven phases – including assessment, design, implementation, validation, enablement, deployment and optimisation – this service ensures a future-ready, agile development environment.

Ideal for:

CTOs and software engineering managers.

DevOps, quality assurance and security operations leaders.

Organisations modernising their cloud-native application development on Azure.

Teams aiming to improve time to market, quality and collaboration.

Expected outcomes include:

30% faster deployment times.

25% reduction in defects post-release.

15-20% increase in Azure consumption.

Significant improvement in developer productivity and collaboration.

Partner synergies with Microsoft, GitHub and LambdaTest strengthen the offering and ensure access to best-in-class technologies.

Commitment to innovation and customer success

“We are proud to bring forward services that not only migrate customers to modern cloud environments but also empower them to innovate at speed,” said Donovan Mulder, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Skunk. “Our KineticSkunk Migration and Modernisation Services and AI-Driven Cloud Application Development Modernisation Services are purpose-built to deliver tangible, lasting business outcomes, with Azure and AI at the core.”

KineticSkunk’s recognition as a Microsoft Solutions Partner and BEE level one contributor underscores its commitment to technical excellence, inclusive economic development and digital innovation leadership.