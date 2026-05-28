Knovation Solutions launches Safe Schools 2.0 to help SA schools tackle escalating cyber risks

Schools have become attractive targets for cyber criminals. (Image source: 123RF)

Knovation Solutions today announced the launch of Safe Schools 2.0, a comprehensive cyber security solution powered by WatchGuard Technologies, that was specifically designed to help South African schools protect learners, secure sensitive data and maintain uninterrupted teaching and learning in an increasingly complex digital environment.

The education sector has undergone a profound digital transformation over the past decade. Classrooms are now powered by online learning platforms, cloud-based administrative systems, wireless networks and a growing number of student and staff devices. While these technologies have enhanced teaching and operational efficiency, they have also significantly increased schools’ exposure to cyber threats.

Safe Schools 2.0 was developed to address this challenge. The solution provides schools with enterprise-grade cyber security capabilities packaged in a practical, affordable and easy-to-manage offering tailored to the realities of educational institutions.

“Schools have always had a duty of care to protect their learners,” said William Hardie, Managing Director of Knovation Solutions. “Today, that responsibility extends beyond physical safety to the digital world. Safe Schools 2.0 gives school leadership the confidence that their students, staff and systems are protected, while enabling uninterrupted digital learning.”

“Educational institutions face the same cyber threats as large enterprises but often lack the resources and specialist expertise to respond effectively,” said Dominic Richardson, CEO of WatchGuard distributor Dolos. “Safe Schools 2.0 combines powerful, integrated security technologies with Knovation Solutions’ local expertise to make protection accessible to schools of all sizes.”

Education: One of the most targeted sectors globally

Schools have become attractive targets for cyber criminals because they hold highly sensitive information, including student records, parent contact details, financial information and staff data. At the same time, schools rely heavily on digital systems to support daily operations, making them vulnerable to disruptions caused by ransomware, phishing attacks, credential theft and network misuse.

Globally, the education sector continues to rank among the most targeted industries for ransomware and other cyber attacks. For South African schools, the risks are amplified by limited cyber security budgets, small IT teams and increasing compliance obligations under the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

In addition to protecting sensitive information, schools must also manage broader digital risks, including:

Students accessing inappropriate or harmful content online.

Unsecured student-owned devices connecting to school networks.

Password re-use and weak authentication among staff.

Rogue or unauthorised wireless access points.

Exam integrity threats, including unauthorised access and information leaks.

Reputational damage and loss of trust among parents and governing bodies.

Safe Schools 2.0 was designed to address these challenges directly, helping schools shift from reactive IT management to proactive cyber risk governance.

A tiered cyber security approach for schools

Recognising that schools vary in size, complexity and cyber security maturity, Safe Schools 2.0 is offered in three scalable tiers.

Essential – core network security

The Essential tier establishes a strong foundation for cyber security by securing the school perimeter and ensuring safe internet access for learners and staff both on and off campus. Harmful websites and content are blocked, unauthorised access is prevented and schools gain visibility into network activity.

Advanced – staff protection and data privacy

The Advanced tier extends protection to staff laptops and devices, securing endpoints against malware, ransomware and phishing attacks. It also strengthens protection for sensitive administrative systems that store financial, HR and learner information.

Premium – full wireless and campus security

The Premium tier delivers comprehensive campus-wide protection, including advanced wireless security. Schools can segment WiFi networks for students, staff, boarding houses, guests and examination venues. The solution also detects rogue access points and enforces strict access controls to safeguard exam integrity and sensitive resources.

Built on WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform

Safe Schools 2.0 is powered by WatchGuard’s integrated cyber security platform, which combines multiple layers of protection into a single, centrally managed solution.

Key technologies include:

WatchGuard Firebox next-generation firewalls.

AuthPoint multifactor authentication.

Endpoint detection and response (EDR).

ThreatSync XDR for automated threat correlation and response.

Secure wireless access points.

DNS and web filtering controls.

This unified approach simplifies management, reduces operational complexity and allows schools to benefit from enterprise-level security without having to integrate multiple products from different vendors.

Delivering outcomes that matter to school leadership

Safe Schools 2.0 was designed not just to protect IT systems, but to support the broader educational mission.

By implementing the solution, schools can expect:

Greater resilience against ransomware and cyber extortion.

Improved protection of student, parent and staff personal information.

Enhanced compliance with POPIA and cyber insurance requirements.

Secure and isolated environments for examinations.

Reduced workload for overstretched IT teams.

Protection of institutional reputation and stakeholder trust.

Continuity of teaching and learning during cyber incidents.

These outcomes help school boards, principals and bursars manage cyber risk as a strategic governance issue rather than a purely technical concern.

Affordable security designed for education

One of the core principles behind Safe Schools 2.0 is accessibility. The solution was developed to align with the budget constraints faced by many schools while providing a clear path to expand security capabilities over time.

Whether a school has 300 learners or more than 3 000, Safe Schools 2.0 offers a scalable model that can grow with the institution’s needs.